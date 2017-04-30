Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Video Shows Avalanche Grind To A Halt Moments Before Crashing Into Russian Resort

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

A terrifying video from Russia shows an avalanche grind to a halt moments before it could have crashed into a ski resort.

Guide and ski instructor Oleg Koshkarev recorded the video on Monday, which shows a giant cloud of snow careening down Cheget mountain near the village of Terskol (watch the video above). His client jokes in French "I love you dad, I love you mom," in the video, shortly before the avalanche stops.

It must have been a terrifying sight for guests. Just one month earlier, six snowboarders were killed at the same resort after they ventured into an out-of-bounds area on the mountain's northern slope.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canadian Forces Fight Avalanches In B.C.
of

  • Members of the 1st Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1RCHA) put a 105mm Howitzer in position at Rogers Pass, B.C. on March 4, 2015. Parks Canada operates the largest mobile avalanche control program in the world.

  • Canadian soldiers are stationed in Rogers Pass throughout the winter season. Under the direction of Parks Canada's avalanche forecasters, soldiers bombard known trigger zones high up on the avalanche paths.

  • Danyelle Magnan, an avalanche technician with Parks Canada, walks through the Rogers Pass snow study plot on March 4, 2015.

  • Parks Canada monitors and evaluates snow conditions at two snow study plots, one located at the Rogers Pass summit at 1,315 metres and another on Mount Fidelity at 1,905 metres, twice a day.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations