The sun sets behind power-generating windmill turbines from a wind farm near the eastern German town of Dessau July 27, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY)
A general overview shows a set of wind turbines near the German capital of Berlin August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY)
PRIMM, NV - FEBRUARY 20: The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is seen in an aerial view on February 20, 2014 in the Mojave Desert in California near Primm, Nevada. The largest solar thermal power-tower system in the world, owned by NRG Energy, Google and BrightSource Energy, opened last week in the Ivanpah Dry Lake and uses 347,000 computer-controlled mirrors to focus sunlight onto boilers on top of three 459-foot towers, where water is heated to produce steam to power turbines providing power to more than 140,000 California homes. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
PRIMM, NV - FEBRUARY 20: A solar receiver and boiler on top of a tower at the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System are seen in an aerial view on February 20, 2014 in the Mojave Desert in California near Primm, Nevada. The largest solar thermal power-tower system in the world, owned by NRG Energy, Google and BrightSource Energy, opened last week in the Ivanpah Dry Lake and uses 347,000 computer-controlled mirrors to focus sunlight onto boilers on top of three 459-foot towers, where water is heated to produce steam to power turbines providing power to more than 140,000 California homes. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Sunlight is reflected from panels at a solar plant of Ouarzazate, central Morocco, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Morocco's King Mohammed VI unveiled one of the world's biggest solar plants Thursday, taking advantage of the Sahara sunshine and a growing global push for renewable energy. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
** FILE ** A June 6, 2006 aerial file photo of a wind generator plant in the village of Lisewo, northern Poland. The new European Union members hold great potential for solar, wind and biomass power, yet they remain far behind west European countries in adopting renewable energy. Sun-baked Bulgaria, windy Poland and farm-rich Hungary have thousands of megawatts in untapped renewable energy that the European Union wants used to fight global warming. (AP Photo/KFP, Kacper Kowalski) ** zu unserem Korr APD7806 **
An aerial view of the solar mirrors at the Noor 1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant, some 20km (12.5 miles) outside the central Moroccan town of Ouarzazate on February 4, 2016.
Noor 1 is one of the largest solar plants in the world, which is the first stage of a larger project designed to boost renewable energy production in Morocco. / AFP / FADEL SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture taken on February 4, 2016 shows an aerial view of the solar mirrors at the Noor 1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant, some 20km (12.5 miles) outside the central Moroccan town of Ouarzazate, ahead of its inauguration. / AFP / FADEL SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)
Solar panels sit in an array at the Southwick Estate Solar Farm, operated by Primrose Solar Ltd., near Fareham, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. The plant, situated in 200 acres (81 hectares) of farmland, consists of 175,000 monocrystalline PV modules and has a capacity of 48 megawatts. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Solar panels stand at the Geogeum Solar Park Co. solar plant in this aerial photograph taken above Geogeum Island in Goheung, South Korea, on Friday, May 8, 2015. Global solar installations this year may exceed 60 gigawatts and surpass 68 gigawatts next year, according data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Solar panels stand at the Geogeum Solar Park Co. solar plant at Geogeum Island in Goheung, South Korea, on Friday, May 8, 2015. Global solar installations this year may exceed 60 gigawatts and surpass 68 gigawatts next year, according data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Wind turbines sit in the North Sea at the London Array offshore wind farm, a partnership between Dong Energy A/S, E.ON AG and Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, in the Thames Estuary, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. The London Array, east of London, has 175 Siemens turbines and a capacity of 630MW. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
BRIESELANG, GERMANY - JULY 06: In this aerial view electricity-producing wind turbines spin at a wind farm on July 6, 2015 near Brieselang, Germany. According to recent statistics renewable energy sources accounted for 33% of the electricity consumed in Germany in the first half of 2015, well ahead of previous predictions set by the federal government. The German government has been actively promoting renewables as Germany disengages itself from nuclear power and previous goals of 35% by 2020 and 40-45% by 2025 now seem well-attainable. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A wind turbine stands in this aerial photograph taken above the Haengwon Wind Farm in Jeju, South Korea, on Sunday, June 28, 2015. South KoreaÃ¢s 15 trillion won ($13.3 billion) extra budget will channel money to the medical and tourism sectors as the Park administration seeks to cushion the impact of a deadly respiratory disease. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 03: Aerial view of the London Array, an off-shore wind farm in the Thames Estuary in the United Kingdom on February 03, 2014. The world's largest wind farm is a partnership between Dong Energy A/S, E.ON AG and Masdar. Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
A picture taken from a helicopter shows wind turbines at the Belwind wind farm, the first renewable electricity central in Belgium, in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, on December 9, 2010. AFP PHOTO BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo credit should read NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/AFP/Getty Images)
Japan, Hokkaido, Wakkanai, Aerial view of Soya Cape and windmill. (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: The altenative energies in California, United States in October, 1996 - Wind farms of Tehachapi. (Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Gemasolar Solar furnace near Seville, Spain. The mirrors focus the sun onto a tower where the heat melts salt. This stored heat is used to power turbines