Actor Val Kilmer confirmed that he has been fighting cancer in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session earlier this week.

The actor said that he's had "a healing of cancer" but that he's still suffering from some of the disease's effects.

Last year, fellow actor Michael Douglas said that Kilmer was fighting cancer but the statement was never confirmed by Kilmer.

Douglas, who co-starred with Kilmer in the 1996 movie "The Ghost In The Darkness", himself suffered from tongue cancer.

Val Kilmer is known for his roles in dozens of films including "Top Gun", "Batman Forever" and "Heat".