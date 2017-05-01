Canada Style
Céline Dion's Met Gala 2017 Debut Was Worth The Wait

It was Céline Dion's first Met Gala ever, and we hope it's not her last, 'cause she killed on the red carpet.

Canada's beloved singer stepped out in Versace Monday night at the Costume Institute Gala, a.k.a. the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City. The superstar brought her signature drama to the red carpet in a glittering, edgy black and silver high-slit gown:

Versace Versace Versace Versace Versace. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old mother of three matched her striking dress with a sculpted black head-piece that integrated with her hair and dark, dramatic eye makeup.

celine dion met gala 2017That hair tho. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dion was reportedly nervous before making her Met Gala debut, but if she was, it didn't show.

Bravo, Céline! (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Also, don't you love that a superstar like Céline still gets nervous for big events like the Met Gala? She's just like us! *Wink

