People love their Cinnabon cinnamon buns.

Just look at their magnificence:

Woke up like this 😍 #cinnabon A post shared by Kellie ➰ (@kelbel.xx) on May 1, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Basically, this is us when we're eating one:

via GIPHY

So when someone posted a Twitter photo of a man riding a TTC bus in Toronto guarding the biggest tub of Cinnabon frosting the world (ie. people who aren't employed by Cinnabon) has ever seen, the Internet inevitably lost its mind.

Here is the lucky man in question:

Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting pic.twitter.com/f9mYbdvUSK — craig calhoun (@craiglcalhoun) April 28, 2017

"Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting," wrote Twitter user Craig Calhoun, who, we assume, had to use all his willpower to stop himself from ripping off the top of that barrel and diving in head first.

Naturally, the online reaction to the photo was hilarious, because a day like this doesn't come around often.

I will follow him to the ends of the earth. https://t.co/H4Fu72ZmHz — Justyn Howard (@Justyn) April 29, 2017

@craiglcalhoun The new CinnaBus from @Cinnabon. Coming soon to a town near you. #cantstopwontstop — Christian Galan (@seegalan) April 29, 2017

employer: where do you see yourself in 5 years?

me: https://t.co/V2Dpo7hT45 — johnny (@jersing) April 29, 2017

@tfProxy @craiglcalhoun Admit it, you want to see a headline reading "Man Robbed of 30 Gallons of Cinnabon Frosting on Local Bus" — trash dragon (@KorpsPropaganda) April 29, 2017

@craiglcalhoun The only man who knows what to do with 2017 — cariba jordan (@sugandboof) April 29, 2017

@craiglcalhoun Me after figuring out which bus he's on. pic.twitter.com/687Fmbuqp3 — Sparkling Wine Daddy (@ChilldServdNeat) April 29, 2017

Even the Cinnabon Twitter account got in on the action:

According to some Twitter sleuths, it seems the tub of frosting is destined to end up in Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights treat, which are cinnamon spheres filled with icing.

@TashasEv @mrmrs_ @craiglcalhoun It's probably the frosting they use to fill the Cinnabon delights they sell on the breakfast menu. pic.twitter.com/0Gq3RxTSyG — A Talking Shark (@Mythey) April 29, 2017

Cinnabon confirmed it, too:

Either way, that valiant protector of frosting is living his best life.

