Man Rides Bus With Tub Of Cinnabon Frosting And The Internet Predictably Loses It

People love their Cinnabon cinnamon buns.

Just look at their magnificence:

Basically, this is us when we're eating one:

So when someone posted a Twitter photo of a man riding a TTC bus in Toronto guarding the biggest tub of Cinnabon frosting the world (ie. people who aren't employed by Cinnabon) has ever seen, the Internet inevitably lost its mind.

Here is the lucky man in question:

"Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting," wrote Twitter user Craig Calhoun, who, we assume, had to use all his willpower to stop himself from ripping off the top of that barrel and diving in head first.

Naturally, the online reaction to the photo was hilarious, because a day like this doesn't come around often.

Even the Cinnabon Twitter account got in on the action:

According to some Twitter sleuths, it seems the tub of frosting is destined to end up in Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights treat, which are cinnamon spheres filled with icing.

Cinnabon confirmed it, too:

Either way, that valiant protector of frosting is living his best life.

