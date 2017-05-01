ADVERTISEMENT

By now you should know Ed Sheeran's massive hit "Shape of You" and if you don't, well, you're about to see why it's blowing up the airwaves.

The song has become so successful (it lead the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 10th consecutive week in April and broke a 22-year-old chart record in Australia) that it's spawned several covers, including Walk Off the Earth's version, which so far has garnered more than six million views on YouTube.

And last week, Canadian country group The Hunter Brothers — Saskatchewan natives Luke, J.J., Ty, Brock, and Dusty — threw their proverbial hats into the ring with their own parody cover of the song — a "Daddy Version," which lightly pokes fun at the challenges and joys of being a parent.

Called "Shade of Blue," the parody video includes lyrics such as, "Going out isn't the best place for a kid so home is where I go, me and my kids at the table colouring Elsa, Anna and Snow, we clean up the spit-up and then we clean up the throw-up and then spaghetti sauce out of the hands now" and "Last night you were in your room, now the bed sheets smell like poo, every day discovering something brand new, why can't you go on the potty."

The video shows the guys (who, between the five of them have nine kids under the age of five!) doing what parents deal with every day, from kids who don't want to eat, to cleaning poopy diapers, but through it all, they still love being dads.

Clearly they did something right because the reaction to the video has been positive, with many people praising the dads for showing the realities of being a parent.

But mostly, people said the video made them smile and laugh.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first "Shape of You" parody that perfectly sums up the messy side of parenting.

A mom's cover of the song called "Smell of Poo" went viral last month, with lyrics showing how being a mom has wreaked havoc on her body and her sanity.

"I gag at the smell of poo, at the sight of vomit, too. And even though my heart loves you, I’m annoyed by the things you do. Last night you were in my room and now my bed sheets smell like poo. Every day discovering something brand new. What have you done to my body?" sang U.K.-based Sophie McCartney. (Fun fact: Paul McCartney is her second cousin!)

