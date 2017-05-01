Canada Style
Met Gala 2017 Photos: Here's What The A-List Wore On Fashion's Night Out

When the Costume Institute Gala calls for the "Art of The In-Between," you know you're going to find yourself looking at some weird and wonderful stuff.

That goes doubly so when the Met Gala's designer inspiration is Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons and Dover Street Market, known for her deconstructed, asymmetrical, truly artistic creations.

We've pulled together all the looks the celebrities, models and others lucky enough to score an invite donned for the biggest night in fashion. Who knows, it might just inspire you to fashion a train out of your duffel coat tomorrow.

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lena Dunham arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kerry Washington and Michael Kors attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy and Cassie attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emmy Rossum attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Luciana Barroso (L) and Matt Damon attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Wiz Khalifa attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jordan Kale Barrett and Sofia Richie arrive at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Dakota Johnson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lily Aldridge attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Serena Williams attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sean Combs attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Diane Kruger attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Corey Hawkins arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Salma Hayek attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Joe Jonas attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Thandie Newton attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA

    La La arrives for the Costume Institue Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Adriana Lima attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Michael B. Jordan attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham, and Joe Jonas and Lena Dunham attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA

    Mindy Kaling arrives for the Costume Institue Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ashley Graham attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Elle Fanning attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Joe Jonas (L) and Future attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zac Posen (L) and Katie Holmes attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jessica Chastain attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Reese Witherspoon attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Riz Ahmed attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Halle Berry attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Amy Schumer attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nicki Minaj attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA

    Hugh Jackman (L) and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Barry Diller (L) and Diane von Furstenberg attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Future (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Madonna attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Felicity Jones attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nicki Minaj attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emma Roberts attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Naomi Watts attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Michael B. Jordan attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Janelle Monae attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kate Hudson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Co-chair Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Hailey Baldwin attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emmy Rossum attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bella Hadid attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lea Seydoux attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Gigi Hadid attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rila Fukushima attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Solange attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lea Seydoux attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Karen Elson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Riz Ahmed arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sofia Sanchez de Betak attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Caroline Kennedy attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kate Bosworth arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rita Ora arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Leslie Mann attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lupita Nyong'o arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Evan Rachel Wood arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ben Platt (L) and Cynthia Erivo attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Karlie Kloss arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Stella Maxwell attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Donald Glover arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mandy Moore attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emma Roberts attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Miranda Kerr arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J. Blige attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lily-Rose Depp attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Salma Hayek attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between', the 2017 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J. Blige attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emily Ratajkowski attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Gwyneth Paltrow and ASAP Rocky attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J. Blige attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Natasha Poly attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Allison Williams attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Julie Macklowe attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

