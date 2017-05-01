Edition: ca
New Brunswick Photographer Captures Stunning Photo Of Lynx

A New Brunswick biologist and photographer recently captured the wildlife shot of a lifetime.

Arielle DeMerchant set up a trail camera near Scotch Lake over the winter near a deer carcass.

She first spotted a lynx nosing around a pile of bait she had set out (beaver remains that were given to her by a trapper) back in November 2016.

She finally struck gold with a photo of the elusive feline in April of this year.

lynx photo

lynx photo
A lynx stares directly into the camera's lens at Scotch Lake, N.B. (Photos: Arielle DeMerchant)

Watch a video of the lynx from DeMerchant's trail camera above.

Lynx Mom And Kitten In Banff
