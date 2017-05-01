ADVERTISEMENT

Just a day before Princess Charlotte's second birthday, Kensington Palace has given a gift to Royals fans: a new portrait of the almost-birthday girl!

The Royal family released the photo Monday via its official social media accounts:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the family said on its Facebook page. "The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

The photo shows Charlotte looking adorable in a yellow-knitted cardigan accented with little, blue, embroidered sheep around the collar. The princess' hair is longer than when we last saw her at Christmas, and she's got a dark-blue clip keeping it tidy to the side.



The little sheep! So precious. (Photo: Kensington Palace/Handout)

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015 at the maternity wing of St. Mary's hospital in London, where her older brother Prince George was also born, on July 22, 2013.

Apparently, some are already feting the little princess, who will be a bridesmaid in her aunt Pippa's wedding later this month.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do," the palace said on Facebook.

We have a feeling Royal-philes will adore this new photo. Happy almost-birthday, Princess Charlotte!