ADVERTISEMENT

Moms might be integral to their young child's life — but all too often (and usually because they're holding the camera), they are literally left out of the picture.

But this year, in honour of Mother's Day, Baby Dove teamed up with three photographers to capture raw and honest pictures of six Canadian moms' lives, documenting the grittiest moments (hello, potty training) to the sweetest (bubbles!).

Based on a survey which found that 81 per cent of mothers wonder if they're doing a good enough job, the company aimed to demonstrate that there's no one way to be a great mom, and that challenges for parents can vary by the hour, let alone the day.

The photographers for this project were chosen for their particular skills. Ami Vitale, an award-winning photographer for National Geographic who's worked all over the world, might be best known for her 'Pandas Gone Wild' project, which involved her dressing up in a panda suit to gain the animals' trust.

Lynsey Addario is a photojournalist who travels to some of the most remote and dangerous places in the world — while also being a mom to a five-year-old boy.

This is what happens when I try to FaceTime a 5 year old. #remoteparenting A post shared by Lynsey Addario (@lynseyaddario) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

The third photographer, Eran Sudds, received attention last year for a similar project, 'Motherhood: Unfiltered,' which showed moms at their most vulnerable. The Vancouver-based photog noted to HuffPost at the time, "We don’t need all the filters and makeup and perfection ― motherhood can be and is beautiful, in and of itself."

The aftermath of one very short but very happy birthday party! Today @goodmotherproject turns 1!!! 💞 A post shared by Eran Sudds (@eranjaynephotography) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

These six first-time moms shown below represent the realities of so many women who try every day to do their best.

There's Grace, the mom to three kids under the age of four, not to mention a dog, who's just going back to work.

Shauna, who is raising her baby on a dairy and cattle farm, was basically attached to a pump for the last four months because of breastfeeding issues.

Jonelle is a single mom who's attending university part-time while parenting a colicky three-month-old baby.

Tatiana is a business owner and the family breadwinner, whose husband is at home with their 17-month-old daughter.

Fitness blogger Ashley runs exercise classes and boot camps for moms while also caring for her first baby.

Mom of toddler twins Sabrina has been battling postpartum depression while her husband is away working much of the time.

No matter the circumstance, one thing is obvious — these moms will do anything for their kids. And that includes getting smeared with pudding.