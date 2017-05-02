ADVERTISEMENT

The 2017 Met Gala proved to be a major success on Monday evening, and not just in the fashion department.

Of course, the avant garde frocks were the highlight of the evening, which celebrated 74-year-old Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, and New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art's latest exhibition, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." But we must say, with stars like Lupita Nyong'o rocking watercolour eyeshadow and Gigi Hadid flaunting the messiest of buns, the night also saw an array of stunning beauty looks.

From structured pixie cuts to severe winged eyeliner, we're still obsessing over the bold looks donned by our favourite stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

1. Lily Collins

We said it once and we'll say it again: if there's anyone who nailed the theme with her beauty look, it was Lily Collins. We mean, c'mon! The actress paid homage to the woman of the night with a tight blunt banged blob. She paired Kawakubo's iconic haircut with a dark burgundy lip and fluttering black lashes. And no Lily beauty look would be complete without her signature full brows.



2. Lily-Rose Depp

Creating the cat-eye of our dreams with the help of Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee, Lily-Rose Depp let her eyes do the talking on the Met Gala red carpet. Alongside her jet-black liner, which dragged into the corners of the eye and extended outwards, the young Hollywood It girl flaunted a major highlighted and blushed cheek with the help of an elegant chignon hairstyle. Keeping her skin dewy and brows naturally shaped, the 17-year-old constructed the ultimate rosy tint lip by lining her pout.



3. Zendaya

Best hair of the evening? Zendaya. The pop star let her free-flowing, undefined afro steal the show. Her gorgeous natural tresses were paired with a summery tangerine lip and bold brows all by CoverGirl. Cheers to Zendaya for bringing her natural beauty to the red carpet!



4. Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid's beauty look not only consisted of luscious, moisturized skin, but a bold and fierce winged eyeliner by Maybelline to match the volume of her gown. Getting dramatic, Hadid rocked faux bleached brows and a flesh toned lip. Ditching her signature blond locks for brunette tresses, Gigi's perfectly constructed avant garde hair was made up of a disheveled bun and long bangs that covered her right eye for a hint of mystery.



5. Lupita Nyong'o

Keeping her skin dewy, Lupita allowed her eyes to take centre stage for her beauty look. Showing off the boldest colours of the season on her eyelids, the actress flaunted strokes of purple, magenta and yellow that paired beautifully with her peach, strapless Prada gown.



6. Cara Delevingne

Silver surfer! Recently, Cara revealed she had shaved her head for a film role and she debuted her new 'do in the coolest way ever. Matching her her silver organza jacket and trousers by Chanel exquisitely, the model-turned-actress sported a scalp coated with silvery paint and sequins. The details here are amazing — we mean, check out that short bang! And no Delevingne look would be complete without her iconic brows.



7. Hailee Steinfeld

Now that is one extreme top knot. Running in the right direction with the evening's theme, Steinfeld's braided bun paired beautifully with her seriously exaggerated eyeliner and feathered brows.



8. Kendall Jenner

Sure, Kendal's beauty look is a simple one, but her perfectly unkempt wet locks are too good not to honour. But it's that perfect red lip that really landed Kenny among our best of beauty list.



9. Rita Ora

We're going to say the most underrated beauty look of the night belonged to Rita Ora. The construction of her anime-like blond pixie cut is breathtaking. According to her makeup artist Kathy Jeung, Rita's hair was an "elaborate geometric basket weave crown." She paired the intricate 'do with simple lashes and a bold red lip. SO. GOOD.



10. Rihanna

We mean, do we need to even explain to you how amazing of a beauty look this is?! From the sky-high top knot to the side swept, feathered bangs, all the way to the from-eyelid-to-cheek magenta shadow combo, Rihanna's beauty look was the most dramatic of the night and we were all for it.

