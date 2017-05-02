Canada Living
Easy Self-Care Practices You Can Do On The Daily

When it comes to your health and well-being, you probably stay on top of your doctor and dentist appointments, with the odd massage or therapy session thrown in for good measure.

But you're likely still finding yourself overtired, stressed out and too busy on the regular. Those three complaints might as well be the mantra of our times, signaling the need for a more holistic approach to our health.

Even if you're pressed for time, these simple self-care practices can be incorporated into your daily routine to kickstart a healthier and happier you.

1. Stay hydrated.

asian man drink water

This one's a no-brainer but many of us still don't drink enough fluids. Dietitians of Canada recommends about nine cups of fluid per day for women over 19 years old, and 12 cups for men. While milk, coffee, tea and broth count towards your daily fluid intake, good old-fashioned H2O is obviously the best choice.

To maximize your fluid intake, carry a bottle of water with you and keep it close by throughout the day. We love this insulated version by Bobble because it really lives up to its promise of keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours. (We've forgotten ours in the car on a hot summer day, only to come back to refreshing, cold water hours later).

2. Eat well.

asian eat healthy

Buy organic when you can (especially the dirty dozen) and most importantly, eat balanced meals drawn from the four food groups, taking extra care to include whole grains, dark, leafy greens, and lean protein.

If you haven't got the time (or desire) to shop for groceries, try an organics delivery service in your area. We like Toronto-based Basqet for their farmer's market spin on home organics delivery. They source all their offerings from the city's best markets (no warehouses here!) and their scope goes beyond organic produce to include naturally-raised meat and poultry, as well as artisanal ready-made dishes. They currently deliver to the GTA.

3. Get more sleep.

sleep

The average adult needs seven to nine hours of sleep each night to feel refreshed. If you're off the mark, making sure you get enough shut-eye is a simple self-care practice that can have a big impact on your daily life. It can improve everything from your productivity at work to the quality of your personal relationships.

To get a good night's rest, turn in at a time that makes it possible for you to strive for the recommended number of hours (after all, you'll always be running a sleep deficit if you go to bed at midnight and set your alarm for 6 a.m.). It's recommended to avoid screen time for at least three hours before bed because the light emitted from your devices prevents your brain from releasing sleep-inducing melatonin. But since that sounds virtually impossible, you might consider using a screen dimmer like f.lux for your laptop or Twilight for your phone.

And finally, maximize your rest with a natural sleep aid, like the Restful Sleep Remedy by Saje Natural Wellness. The blend of essential oils is meant to be rolled onto the soles of your feet before bed to promote a deep and restful sleep.

4. Remove your makeup.

remove makeup

You'd think this one is another given, but we rarely take the time to remove our makeup at night and we know we're not alone. Don't think we're not aware of just how gross it is. It makes us feel bad. Every. Single. Morning. So if you're like us, incorporate this simple task into your bedtime routine for the sake of your skin and your psyche.

Consider using The Makeup Eraser, a reusable cloth that removes all makeup — including waterproof mascara and eyeliner — with just water. We like it because not only is it easy and effective, but it can be washed and reused up to 1,000 times, saving on the waste created by disposable makeup remover wipes, too.

5. Keep a journal.

writing in journal

Writing in a journal for 15 minutes each day, or even just a few times a week, has a host of mental health benefits — and some researchers have even cited journaling as an immune-booster and an aid in treating the symptoms of various diseases.

Mentally, writing about stressful events is cathartic, helping people deal with negative emotions and thereby relieving stress. In other instances, journalling can simply be used to practice gratitude and experience the associated positive emotions more fully, or to bring your mind into sharper focus in a mindfulness journalling practice.

6. Take five.

meditation

Whether you choose a guided meditation or simply sit in silence for a few minutes of mindfulness, taking some time out of each day to just be with yourself can have a profound effect on your health. Research has identified sharper mental focus, decreased stress levels, and even increased creativity as just a few of the benefits of meditation.

7. Get into nature.

asian nature

Walking in nature has been proven to decrease activity in the part of your brain responsible for rumination and that is also linked to risk for mental illness. In 2015, a study tested people before and after a walk in nature to find that their negative thoughts had decreased. In Japan, the healing benefits of the forest are widely recognized, and people practice Shinrin-yoku or “forest baths,” which are essentially slow, meditative walks through the woods with a sharp focus on your surroundings; cellphones not welcome.

  • A Slightly Sloppy Villain

    Read a good mystery novel for a surefire ego boost. But here's the clincher: The case must be crackable yet still satisfying, with a reliable "Aha!" moment, found an Ohio State University study. While all readers enjoyed not knowing for sure whodunit, those whose self-confidence was down at the time got a bigger boost when the villain turned out to be the one they sort of suspected all along. To strike that sweet spot, Kate Stine, the editor-in-chief of Mystery Scene magazine, recommends books by Alexander McCall Smith (No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency Mysteries), Margaret Maron (Deborah Knott Series) and Lindsey Davis (Marcus Didius Falco Mysteries).

  • A Winner's Brain (Even if It Comes Easily)

    Enter a few small competitions that you're likely to win -- a debate in your area of expertise, a race against your sluggish partner, a Boggle battle, anything. Tiny victories build confidence on a biological level, says neuropsychologist Ian Robertson in his book The Winner Effect. Each feat sprouts androgen receptors in the brain's reward-and-motivation areas. The more receptors you have, the more testosterone influences you -- and the bolder you'll be in your next challenge (especially in a familiar context). Anecdotally, the edge you get from consecutive victories can last for months, Robertson says. (Note: This brain boost was observed in mice, but early evidence suggests it applies to humans too.)

  • A Dozen Extra Crunches

    An antidote for life's put-downs: sit-ups -- 12 extra ones. Or one more volley, two more staircases, four surplus squats. To pump up deflated self-esteem and improve overall life satisfaction, extend your normal exercise for just a few minutes more than usual, found a study led by Jaclyn Maher at Penn State University (and if you don't have a routine, do a little exercise of any sort, she says). It's well documented that a workout improves mood, but Maher says that making the extra effort when the ego is weak may also strengthen a feeling of control -- which leads to self-confidence.

  • Virtual Voyeurs

    We all know that journal writing is therapeutic. But a study at Israel's University of Haifa surprised us: Blogging our innermost feelings turns out to be more confidence-building than the old leather-bound lock-and-key approach. After two months, students who posted intimate and sometimes agonized entries online at least twice weekly showed greater improvement in self-esteem -- especially if their (totally anonymous) blogs were open to comments (which were usually supportive). The explanation: A blog's "safe self-exposure" aspect helps us to feel connected and less socially anxious.

  • Some Really Good Scuttlebutt

    Go ahead, spread some juicy gossip about someone you know. It'll make you feel better about yourself. But there's a condition: no bad-mouthing. A study at England's Staffordshire University found that when volunteers spread kind gossip about fictional others ("You'd never know she's actually a genius at coding"), they immediately experienced a feel-good jolt and a slight but significant (5 percent) increase in self-esteem. (Meanwhile, spreading mean-spirited rumors led them to feel a 34 percent increase in negative emotions.)

  • That Genius Maid-of-Honor Speech

    Channel a moment in your life when you felt genuinely powerful (you tamed a tough crowd, charmed your first clients, gave birth). Write about it for 10 minutes. If you're like the volunteers in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, this exercise will make you feel (and come across as) noticeably more confident. And not in a cocky way: "Power-primed" people were simply more persuasive and impressive than usual in written essays and face-to-face mock business-school interviews. (They were also 81 percent likelier to receive a thumbs-up.)

  • The Big Cahuna Pose

    Throw one arm over the armrest of your chair. Stretch the other over the back of the chair next to you. Rest one ankle on the opposite thigh. If you're like the volunteers in a study at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, this expansive pose "activates" power-related behaviors (as examples, they made bolder blackjack moves and indicated a willingness to speak first in a debate). Ann Cuddy, a social psychologist at Harvard Business School, found that holding an arms-up/legs-spread "power pose" for two minutes boosted confidence on a hormonal level by increasing testosterone and decreasing the stress hormone cortisol.

  • A Link to the Stars

    Look to Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Angelina Jolie (or any other bigwig) to get a little ego boost. Sure, the relationship is one-sided -- you know all about her, and she doesn't know you -- but an impression of intimacy works in your favor, found a study at the University of Buffalo. When people with flagging self-esteem wrote down the ways in which they were similar to their favorite same-sex celeb (we share smarts, cheekbones, alcoholic moms and a weakness for goofy men), they felt closer to -- or at least more confident about becoming -- their own best selves.

