Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

3 Easy Exercises For Flat Feet: Tips On How To Lift Fallen Arches

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
FLAT FEET
Flat feet exercises: 3 stretched to lift fallen arches | microgen via Getty Images
Print

Finding the perfect shoe isn't easy. The prettier they are the more uncomfortable they are too, especially if you've got flat feet.

In the video below, physiotherapist Raj Suppiah demonstrates three easy exercises and stretches to help lift fallen foot arches.

"Typically, feet flattening occurs as a result of the lower leg compensating for ankle joint stiffness," Suppiah tells HuffPost Canada. "The foot flattens, making more way for the shin to flex over the stiff ankle."

But while flat feet might help stiff ankles, it can cause a lot of stress on the plantar fascia (the band of tissue connecting your heel to your toes), leading to other aches and pains like heel spurs, shin splints and back pain.

"Forcing ankle mobility with an arched foot by using a lacrosse or massage ball to prevent falling arches promotes optimal ankle mobility without deviating the position of the foot," Suppiah adds.

flat feet

Flat feet can be caused by many things including arthritis, injury, weight gain and disease. Weak hip abductors and external rotators can also lead to flat feet as hips rotate in and flatten feet by pushing the toes away from the midline.

While these stretches provide temporary, albeit instant relief for flat foot-related pain, treatment for fallen arches varies depending on cause and severity of the problem. One thing's for sure though, custom orthotics and supportive footwear are a must.

Watch the video above for more tips on treating flat feet.

In this fitness series, we look to fitness and well-being experts for three exercises to relieve common pains and ailments. What condition would you like to see us tackle next? Shoot us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com or let us know in the comments below.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Best Beauty Tools For Your Feet
of
  • Bliss Achilles' Heel Spa-Powered Heel Smoother

    This system from Bliss helps exfoliates heels and gets rid of callused skin. The ultimate pedi win. $29. Available at blissworld.com.

  • Diamancel Diamond Foot Buffer #11

    This luxe foot file gets rid of dead, dry and rough skin. A buffering dream. $49. Available at Sephora.

  • Karuna Exfoliating+ Foot Mask

    This sock-like foot mask does double duty, both exfoliating dead skin cells and smoothing and softening dry skin. Wear to bed and wake up with tender tootsies! $13.50. Available at Sephora.

  • iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Socks

    Yes, those are rejuvenating socks. And yes, they bring all the moisture to dry feet. $50. Available at Sephora.

  • MICRO Pedi

    Trust us. It's one of the best at-home pedis you'll ever have. Just roll over your feet and get instant results. $39.99. Available at micropedi.ca.

  • Tweezerman Sole Mates Foot File & Smoother

    This foot file is perfect for travelling. So don't worry, if your feet are looking a little rough after going to the beach, bring this tool along to smooth out heels and reduce calluses. $21. Available at drugstores and mass retailers nationwide.

  • Soap & Glory Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream

    In one night, your feet will be made brand new in thanks to Soap & Glory's Heel Genius. Featuring allantoin, glycerin, macadamia oil, menthol, bilberry, orange and lemon fruit acid smoothers, you'll want to apply a generous layer of cream to your foot before you slide on socks and call it a night. Let it soak during the night and get ready to see a new pair of feet by morning. $16. Available on soapandglory.com.

  • EcoTools Bamboo Foot Brush and Pumice

    An old favourite, this foot brush and pumice from Eco Tools will allow you to do it all — smooth, buffer, exfoliate and cleanse. Consider us fans! $10. Available on Amazon.

  • Clarisonic Pedi Sonic Device

    We all love using a Clarisonic on our face, but they're just as good on the feet. The Pedi Sonic Device is the perfect tool kit to get rid of dry heels within seconds, especially with the buffer device itself. Coming with the kit is the powerful Pedi Boost peel, which has both lactic and glycolic acid to help smooth out feet fast. And to cleanse feet at the end of your at-home treatment? A Refreshing Pedi-Balm. $249.00. Available on clarisonic.ca.

  • Tweezerman Pink Perfection Safety Slide Callus Shaver & Rasp

    Calluses be gone! This easy-to-use Tweezerman product is designed for removing nasty calluses and smoothing the skin. Sure, it's a shaver, but thanks to a safe stainless steel rasp, you don't have to be concerned about the blade hitting your skin. $15. Available at Sephora.

  • Amope Pedi Perfect Extra Rich Skin Recovery Foot Cream

    Simple, yet effective, this cream hydrates your feet overnight in thanks to eight different moisturizers. $8. Available at Wal-Mart.

  • The Body Shop Almond Nail & Cuticle Oil

    Everyone loves a good two-in-one product, so trust us when we say you'll love this almond oil pen perfect for recovering brittle nails and moisturizing the cuticles. $12. Available at The Body Shop.

  • Sephora Collection Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit

    Perfect for both manicures and pedicures, this nail kit has it all. From cuticle nippers to toe nail clippers, this collection of travel-friendly tools are ready to give you the best nails this summer. $25. Available at Sephora.

  • Deborah Lippmann 'Smooth Operator' Nail Buffer

    This four-sided buffer will help shape your toe nails and smooth out the surface to give them that extra bit of shine in no time. $16. Available at Nordstrom.

  • ZoLi 'Buzz B' Electric Nail Trimmer

    If nail files and buffers are SO not your thing, try out the 'Buzz B' electric nail trimmer from ZoLi, which is an easy, fuss-free way to file those stubborn toenails of yours. And did we mention the cushioning pad on the tool is also perfect if you want to trim toddlers' and babies' nails too? $47. Available at Nordstrom.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations