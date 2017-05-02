Walrus Makes A Rare Visit To Newfoundland's Northern Coast

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of a small Newfoundland town were surprised on Monday when they spotted a rare Arctic visitor off their shore.

Ruby Taylor Peyton snapped a photo of a walrus contentedly floating around in White Cape Harbour near St. Lunaire-Griquet.



Residents of St. Lunaire-Griquet were surprised to see a walrus relaxing in the harbour on Monday. (Photo: Ruby Taylor Peyton)

"Every now and then he'd poke up and just lie back down again," she told CBC News.

The Atlantic walrus is considered an at-risk species, and has entirely disappeared from the Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Gulf of St. Lawrence regions due to over-hunting, according to the federal government. The government says sporadic sightings of the animals should not be considered evidence that they've been re-established in the region.

According to VOCM, locals say the last time a walrus was seen in the area was the 1940s.

“Never saw anything like that around here," Peyton said in an interview with CTV News.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.