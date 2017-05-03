Canada Living
Relationship Study Finds Book Lovers Are More Likely To Find Love

There's a reason why so many films and TV shows depict lovers' first meetings taking place in bookstores or while reading in the park. According to a study by eHarmony, this scenario isn't just dreamy and romantic, it might actually be based on reality.

According to the online dating site, profiles which list reading as a hobby are more appealing to the opposite sex, especially if you're a man.

The dating site revealed in an advice column that men on eHarmony who list reading as a hobby in their dating profiles receive 19 per cent more messages, while female readers receive 3 per cent more.

couple reading

But it isn't enough to just say you enjoy reading. Listing books you've read can also help you gain more matches. Men who listed Sir Richard Branson's book Screw it, Let’s Do It and Like a Virgin: Secrets They Don’t Teach You at Business School received 74 per cent more messages than those who hadn't mentioned the book. For women, listing The Hunger Games series as a favourite brought on 44 per cent more messages.

But the book men and women both loved and benefited from reading was The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which helped men receive 36 per cent more messages and women 31 per cent more messages.

Just remember, not all books hold the same weight when it comes to attracting the opposite sex. Men who revealed a love for the Harry Potter series received 56 per cent fewer messages than those who didn't. For women, the book they should keep to themselves is the Fifty Shades of Grey series, which was linked to a communication drop of 16 per cent.

  • 'Perfect Little World' by Kevin Wilson

    "A moving and sincere reflection on what it truly means to become a family." That infamous village that's needed to raise a child comes to fruition when a brilliant researcher creates a communal parenting experiment. Read full book review.

  • 'Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life' by Yiyun Li

    "A potent journey of depression that effectively testifies to unbearable pain and the consolation of literature." A Chinese-American fiction writer offers an intimate memoir of “darkest despair.” Read full book review.

  • 'The Fortunate Ones' by Ellen Umansky

    "Umansky’s richly textured and peopled novel tells an emotionally and historically complicated story with so much skill and confidence it’s hard to believe it’s her first." A missing painting connects the lives of Rose, a woman who escaped the Holocaust as a young girl, and Lizzie, a 37-year-old lawyer whose father just died. Read full book review.

  • 'The Refugees' by Viet Thanh Nguyen

    "Nguyen is the foremost literary interpreter of the Vietnamese experience in America, to be sure. But his stories, excellent from start to finish, transcend ethnic boundaries to speak to human universals." A collection of stories, most set amid the Vietnamese exile communities of California, by the author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel The Sympathizer (2015). Read full book review.

  • 'History Is All You Left Me' by Adam Silvera

    "A novel to savor long after it ends. (Fiction. 14 & up)" The talented author of More Happy than Not (2015) returns with a moving novel that explores friendship, grief, and trust among four young men. Read full book review.

  • 'The Patriots' by Sana Krasikov

    "We do the best we can in an imperfect world, Krasikov reminds us in a dark tale brightened by tender compassion for human frailty." An idealistic young American heads for the Soviet Union in 1934, with consequences that reverberate through three generations in Krasikov’s ambitious and compelling first novel (One More Year: Stories, 2008). Read full book review.

  • 'Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America' by Michael Eric Dyson

    "The readership Dyson addresses may not fully be convinced, but it can hardly remain unmoved by his fiery prose." The provocateur-scholar returns to the pulpit to deliver a hard-hitting sermon on the racial divide, directed specifically to a white congregation. Read full book review.

  • 'A Separation' by Katie Kitamura

    "A minutely observed novel of infidelity unsettles its characters and readers." Dread and lassitude twist into a spare and stunning portrait of a marital estrangement. Read full book review.

  • 'A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life' by Ayelet Waldman

    "Thirty days on LSD therapy makes for a fascinating trip, indeed, and a learning opportunity for readers interested in the past and present therapeutic uses for psychedelic drugs." How self-administering tiny doses of LSD abated the disintegration of the author’s mental health and family life. Read full book review.

  • 'The Lonely Hearts Hotel' by Heather O'Neill

    "Big and lush and extremely satisfying; a rare treat." Walking the hypnotic line between tragedy and fairy tale, O’Neill’s latest novel (The Girl Who Was Saturday Night, 2014, etc.) follows two spectacularly talented orphans as they fall into the bleak underworld of 1930s Montreal. Read full book review.

  • '4 3 2 1' by Paul Auster

    "With this novel, Auster reminds us that not just life, but also narrative is always conditional, that it only appears inevitable after the fact." Four versions of an ordinary life. Read full book review.

  • 'Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin' by Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin

    "A brave, heart-rending narrative from the parents who lost their son far too soon." The parents of Trayvon Martin (1995-2012) tell their sides of the story about his death. Read full book review.

