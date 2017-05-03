Canada Parents
How To Give Kids of All Ages 'Culinary Confidence' In The Kitchen

If you're anything like us, you watch "MasterChef Junior" in awe.

And yes, we get a little jealous of those parents who have somehow created cooking prodigy kids who can poach an egg with their eyes closed. Apparently, it may have to do a little something with learning culinary confidence at a young age.

In the video above, The Morning Blend chats with Jim Higley of Bobblehead Dad about giving your child the skills they need to gain a passion for cooking in the kitchen early on. From learning math skills with the help of measuring cups, to discovering new cultures through spices, Higley introduces parents to all the exciting ways to introduce your child to the world of culinary arts.

And believe it or not, your kid might just think the kitchen is a fun place to be!

For all the tips, check out the video above!

  • Linguine With Clam Sauce

    Growing up, my mom's linguine with clam sauce was the dish my siblings and I requested without fail on each of our birthdays. I don't remember the first time she made it, or even how she got the recipe, but it always filled the house with the aroma of garlic, wine and herbs. - Jess Adamiak Get the recipe for Linguine with Clam Sauce

  • Sofia's Chicken Paprikash

    My favorite dish growing up was always chicken paprikash. It was a special day in our Hungarian household when my mom made it -- usually family, friends or relatives were visiting. But on a few lucky weekends my mom would make this classic recipe just because we requested it. Sour cream is a requirement in this recipe -- as it is in much of Hungarian cuisine -- because it makes everything creamy. My mom would go one step further, though, and puree the sauce to make it extra velvety. - Joseph Erdos Get the recipe for Sofia's Chicken Paprikash

  • Old Fashioned Spaghetti And Meatballs

    My mom may not profess to be the greatest cook on the planet, but she's perfected the art of making spaghetti and meatballs. Her secret? Spicy sausage. It lends just enough of a kick to make the dish sing, but apparently it was plenty spicy for my grandpa -- our family would just wait for the moment he'd break into a sweat mid-meal, and we'd burst into laughter. -Kristen Aiken Get the recipe for Old Fashioned Spaghetti and Meatballs

  • Chicken Cacciatore

    This is one of the first dishes I remember being truly incapable of waiting for once its unforgettable aroma filled the house. My mom would make it rarely, in lengthy fashion -- breaking out the crock pot and letting it simmer all afternoon. I would steal as many nibbles as I could, especially bites of green olive (green olives are a mandatory addition). Serve on egg noodles or whatever you like. - Colin Sterling Get the recipe for Chicken Cacciatore

  • Noodle Kugel

    Noodle kugel has become a staple of most of our holiday gatherings -- Rosh Hashanah, Thanksgiving, etc. My mother does a sweet version, with apples on top. I've replicated it many times and while my version has come close, it never tastes quite as good as Mom's. - Carey Polis Get the recipe for Noodle Kugel

  • Roasted Herb Chicken With Morels

    One of my earliest taste memories is of rosemary in roast chicken. When I was young, we had a big rosemary plant in our backyard, and throughout the summer, my mom would pick branches of the herb and stud her chicken liberally with its leaves. While it was in the dish would perfume the entire house, making us more and more excited for dinnertime. But the warm, herbal chicken and the salty potatoes roasted in its fat were always so good that we were never disappointed, no matter how high the scent had raised our expectations. -Joe Satran Get the recipe for Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad

  • Peppered Tri-Tip Roast

    Roast is the quintessential Sunday family dinner. As a child, whenever the weather began to cool, I knew that I would soon smell the savory scent of meat and potatoes roasting in the oven, wafting through the house. We always ate it along with apple sauce. Green beans are also a nice addition. - Julie R. Thomson Get the recipe for Peppered Tri-Tip Roast

