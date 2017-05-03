25 Mother's Day Gifts Worth Splurging On

For the Hamptons-loving mom. Why it's worth the splurge: This canvas tote has a classic style that will continue to look good year after year. Price: $79.99 Get it from Ever New.

For the mom who likes to entertain. Why it's worth the splurge: Part marble, part wood, this cheese board is perfect for prepping and serving. Price: US$68 Get it at Anthropologie.

For the fashion-loving mama. Why it's worth the splurge: "Project Runway" alumna Amanda Perna designed this stylish Moroccan tote. Price: US$158 Get it from Anthropologie.

For the mom who's trying to avoid soda. Why it's worth the splurge: You're helping her get healthy and saving her from buying cases of the sugary stuff. Price: $99.99 Get it from sodastream.

For the mom who doesn't like baring her arms. Why it's worth the splurge: One word: Cashmere. Price: $136.50 Get it from Indigo.

For the mom who likes to print photos. Why it's worth the splurge: Save her from having to print out and put together her own photo albums — this service does it all for you! Price: US$119.88 for 12 magazines Get it from Recently.

For the mom who likes bird watching. Why it's worth the splurge: Use this stunning terrarium indoors or out and accommodate all sort of birds. Price: $130 Get it from The One Of A Kind Online Shop.

For the mom who loves nature. Why it's worth the splurge: This handmade necklace is made from brass, 14k gold and tagua nuts. Price: $85.18 Get it from Etsy.

For the soccer mom. Why it's worth the splurge: This comfortable jacket goes from day to night and will keep you warm and dry, but not too warm — it was designed with breathability in mind. Price: $159.99 Get it from New Balance.

For the mom who likes caring for plants. Why it's worth the splurge: Made with cotton rope and wooden beads, this plant hanger puts her prized plants on full display. Price: $78 Get it on Etsy.

For the mom who loves yoga. Why it's worth the splurge: This mat will make her feel like she landed in the jungle for her zen session. Price: $125 Get it from AlwaysXAlways.

For the mom who likes to track her fitness. Why it's worth the splurge: This new iteration of the Fit Bit Alta tracks your heart rate, automatically recognizes activity, and simply looks great. Price: $199.95 Get it from Fit Bit.

For the mom who has a hard time sleeping. Why it's worth the splurge: Instead of taking her to the spa again, this gift brings the soothing scent of the spa right into her favourite rooms. Price: $129.95 Get it from Saje.

For the mom who doesn't drink enough water. Why it's worth the splurge: Yet another item that's actually a steal. At only US$34, this glass water bottle with a stainless steel infuser basket is worth every penny. Price: US$34 Get it from Anthropologie.

For the mom who constantly complains she's cold. Why it's worth the splurge: This merino wool blanket offers all the warmth without the itchiness. Price: $350 Get it from Norquay.

For the mom who loves to be the centre of attention. Why it's worth the splurge: This 14k gold-dipped necklace is statement jewelry at its finest. Price: $187.50 Get it from Indigo.

For the mom who can't get enough of spring florals. Why it's worth the splurge: At $35, it isn't really a splurge at all. But if it's more than you want to spend on a tea towel, you might want to keep in mind it's handmade. Price: $35 Get it on Etsy.

For the mom who loves a good blowout. Why it's worth the splurge: You'll save her time and money at the blow dry bar. Price: $726.40 Get it on Ebay.

For the mom who always carries a scarf. Why it's worth the splurge: This chic scarf is not only silky smooth, its colours are perfect for spring. Price: US$98 Get it from Anthropologie.

For the mom who walks to work. Why it's worth the splurge: These comfortable sneakers will be her spring go-to. Price: $185 Get it on Amazon.

For the mom who wants to save time in the kitchen. Why it's worth the splurge: This pot has seven different functions including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute/browning, yogurt maker, steamer, and warmer. Price: $129.99 Get it on Amazon.

For the mom who's always on the run. Why it's worth the splurge: Supportive and easy to put on and take off, this is the sports bra every woman has been waiting for. Price: $98 Get it from Lululemon.

For the mom who likes to sew. Why it's worth the splurge: This award-winning machine will do most of the work for her. Price: $199.99 Get it on Amazon.

For every mom. Why it's worth the splurge: Seeing her whole family on a stunning canvas print is sure to bring a tear to her eye. Price: varies by size Order from Canvas Pop.