Prince Philip's Death Rumours Were All Wrong
Twitter was sent into a panic early Thursday morning after it was reported Buckingham Palace had called an emergency meeting at 3 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. EST).
News of the meeting was first reported by the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror. The U.K. tabloids wrote that Royal staff had been assembled from across the country.
A large group of media also assembled in front of Buckingham Palace in anticipation of an official announcement.
0600 London: Busy morning at #BuckinghamPalace. Quite a gathering. No one's quite sure why. pic.twitter.com/jOVEdrAtbp
— Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) May 4, 2017
But a Buckingham Palace official told The Associated Press that while a meeting had been called, there is "no cause for concern."
News of the meeting had sparked speculation on Twitter about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.
If the British motto is Keep Calm and Carry On. The American version is Freak Out Immediately and Spread Rumours. #BuckinghamPalace
— LA (@angelolexie) May 4, 2017
It's going to be awkward if Prince Philip is perfectly fine and the Queen just remembered something important overnight. #BuckinghamPalace
— Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) May 4, 2017
Just talked to #BuckinghamPalace press office. No comment on reports of urgent summit. "Her Majesty and Prince Philip are alive and well."
— Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) May 4, 2017
On Wednesday, Prince Philip seemed to be in good health as he attended the opening of a new cricket stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, The Telegraph reported.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Queen on Wednesday morning to mark the dissolution of Parliament in advance of the country's upcoming election, according to Sky News.
With a file from The Associated Press
Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Also on HuffPost:
-
A bouncing baby boy! The little Prince in summer white garb in 1922.
-
The dashing duke in a tweed blazer and striped tie.
-
Back when he was known as Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, the soon-to-be Duke posed with his future bride in 1947 wearing a smart blazer and loose-fitting trousers.
-
On his wedding day with Queen Elizabeth, 1947, Philip wore a traditional decorated uniform.
-
As a young officer.
-
Philip had quite the distinguished jawline.
-
Tweed was and still is a closet staple of the British.
-
But where's your kilt, Philip?
-
In riding jodphurs and a knit sweater, the prince looks at ease and comfortable.
-
Wearing an outfit that male British royalty are famous more, Philip dons a morning coat and cropped trousers.
-
Philip was way ahead of the curve in a fun velvet cape.
-
Possibly getting ready for a hunt, the Prince wears a classic tweed jacket and matching cap.
-
A close-up of his traditional tweed outfit.
-
Nothing says English more than a bowler hat.
-
We wonder if his trench coat is Burberry?
-
A toasty rain jacket and slacks for a walk in nature.
-
The blue really does bring out his eyes, right?
-
-
EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh arrives at Epsom racecourse on June 01, 2013 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Prince Philip; Duke of Edinburgh is seen driving his carriage on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 12, 2013 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend the the State Opening of Parliament on May 8, 2013 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the coalition government's legislative programme in a speech delivered to Members of Parliament and Peers in The House of Lords. Proposed legislation is expected to be introduced on toughening immigration regulations, capping social care costs in England and setting a single state pension rate of 144 GBP per week. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends day two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 9, 2013 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)
-
It's hard to compete with the Queen's leafy hat but the Prince tries his best in a top hat and fun tie.
-
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, waits for Emirati President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan for an official reception at the start of his State visit at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, west of London on April 30, 2013. The Emirati president officially began a State visit to Britain with a cermonial welcome in Windsor hosted by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Duke of Edinburgh attending a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London Thursday June 6, 2013. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II's husband was later admitted to a London hospital for an exploratory operation. The palace said the operation on 91-year-old Prince Philip will come after "abdominal investigations," but did not elaborate. (AP Photo/ Anthony Devlin, pool)
-