Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. | Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter was sent into a panic early Thursday morning after it was reported Buckingham Palace had called an emergency meeting at 3 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. EST).

News of the meeting was first reported by the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror. The U.K. tabloids wrote that Royal staff had been assembled from across the country.

A large group of media also assembled in front of Buckingham Palace in anticipation of an official announcement.

0600 London: Busy morning at #BuckinghamPalace. Quite a gathering. No one's quite sure why. pic.twitter.com/jOVEdrAtbp — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) May 4, 2017

But a Buckingham Palace official told The Associated Press that while a meeting had been called, there is "no cause for concern."

News of the meeting had sparked speculation on Twitter about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

If the British motto is Keep Calm and Carry On. The American version is Freak Out Immediately and Spread Rumours. #BuckinghamPalace — LA (@angelolexie) May 4, 2017

It's going to be awkward if Prince Philip is perfectly fine and the Queen just remembered something important overnight. #BuckinghamPalace — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) May 4, 2017

Just talked to #BuckinghamPalace press office. No comment on reports of urgent summit. "Her Majesty and Prince Philip are alive and well." — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) May 4, 2017

On Wednesday, Prince Philip seemed to be in good health as he attended the opening of a new cricket stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, The Telegraph reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Queen on Wednesday morning to mark the dissolution of Parliament in advance of the country's upcoming election, according to Sky News.

With a file from The Associated Press

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost: