Prince Philip's Death Rumours Were All Wrong

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
PRINCE PHILIP
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. | Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Twitter was sent into a panic early Thursday morning after it was reported Buckingham Palace had called an emergency meeting at 3 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. EST).

News of the meeting was first reported by the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror. The U.K. tabloids wrote that Royal staff had been assembled from across the country.

A large group of media also assembled in front of Buckingham Palace in anticipation of an official announcement.

But a Buckingham Palace official told The Associated Press that while a meeting had been called, there is "no cause for concern."

News of the meeting had sparked speculation on Twitter about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

On Wednesday, Prince Philip seemed to be in good health as he attended the opening of a new cricket stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, The Telegraph reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Queen on Wednesday morning to mark the dissolution of Parliament in advance of the country's upcoming election, according to Sky News.

With a file from The Associated Press

