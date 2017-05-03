ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs men when you've got an Ivy League?

When Minnesota teen Priscilla Samey couldn't find a date for her high school prom, she decided to bring the next best thing: her acceptance letter to Harvard University. (Goals, right??)

"Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did," Samey tweeted on April 29, along with a photo of her kissing her gorgeous acceptance letter.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Since posting the photo, her tweet has gone viral, generating more than 28,000 retweets and 125,000 likes. The reaction has been super positive for the young woman, with most agreeing that Harvard > boys as a prom date.

You won't have to cut this picture in half in five years so you winning https://t.co/OcBOwck6en — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) May 1, 2017

@prizxillas Harvard > 18 year old boys. Good call. (I went to prom by myself, joined friends & their dates at their table, & had a great time!) — Susanna Williams (@SusannaDW) May 1, 2017

@prizxillas It wasn't a guy worthy enough to take you, that's all. Most of us never keep those high school boyfriends anyway. Harvard is for life. — Iris (@Free_Spirit2972) May 1, 2017

@prizxillas @rebeccabolgai Who was the man that didn't accept you? Address pls? I just wanna talk.. — Maryan (@majesticmaryy) April 30, 2017

@prizxillas @blkgirlsrelate Who in their right mind ain't accepting you for prom? pic.twitter.com/JiaM9c94cd — K dot Stan (@SubjectivePoetr) April 30, 2017

@prizxillas You absolutely deserve so much better than these boys who don't know what they're missin', you stay slayin' homegirl! pic.twitter.com/K0zznyVxno — Javi Ramirez (@javiouslyy) May 1, 2017

@prizxillas @hibrynn I don't know you but I'm so happy for you, this just healed my soul and cleared my skin 💕 pic.twitter.com/GyxjtdwkG7 — tilila (@itsmriem) April 30, 2017

Samey was also accepted into six other Ivy League schools, and girl couldn't help but brag about it on Twitter. (We'd do the same, tbh, because ~Ivy League~)

Hi I'm Priscilla Samey and I just got into:

Yale

Princeton

Harvard

Columbia

Brown

University of Pennsylvania

Cornell

Look at what God did — • (@prizxillas) March 30, 2017

According to Mashable, Samey was born to Togolese parents who came to the United States via Québec. When she was eight years old, the family moved to Anoka, Minnesota, where she had to learn English.

In her college application essay, which was published in The Tab, the future lawyer writes about the challenges of growing up in a low-income household, and the struggles her father faced trying to find work, even though he was a doctor.

"We left Québec because my father believed he could get a better job, but 8 year old me wasn’t really concerned about my family’s future financial situation, I just wanted to talk. To others, to myself, to my Barbies, to anyone that would listen. But my garbled Franco-English proved a big hurdle in speaking as no one could understand me and rarely anyone bothered to try," Samey wrote.

"My garbled Franco-English proved a big hurdle in speaking as no one could understand me and rarely anyone bothered to try."

"I was at the top of my class and had a nearly perfect GPA; English was my strongest subject. And yet my father, Dr. Yaovi Remi Samey, to this day spends his nights working a low salary security job because no one will employ him, simply because of his accent," she continued.

"I was faced with the fact that prejudice was the biggest hurdle my dad faced in this country, the same one that seemed to be simultaneously allowing me to grow."

As for prom, that's small potatoes compared to the adventure she will face next. Fly, girl. Fly.

