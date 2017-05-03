Canada Living
If You've Never Experienced Racism Before, It's Time To Find Out What It's Really Like

If you're a person of colour, chances are you've probably faced some form of racism throughout your life. But even if you don't fit into that box, it's still important to understand what it's like for another human being to face discrimination for their race.

In a recent video published by Marie Claire U.K., four women of colour shared their experience of being on the receiving end of a racist ordeal — and, as expected, their accounts aren't very pleasant to hear.

One woman named Jamelia recounts a time where she was on the train with her daughter and was asked by another woman why she was sitting in that particular seat, insinuating that she couldn't afford a first-class ticket as a black person.

black woman upset with daughter

"For me, I was very offended," she says. "And I was going to take it on the chin — until I looked at my daughter and her face. I just thought 'I can't afford for her to think that this is OK, and also I can't afford to let the woman think that this is OK,' so I called her out."

"I said, you do realize the assumption you're making is one based on race?"

The 36-year-old also notes that while there were many other people on the carriage the attendant could have called upon, she and her daughter were the only black passengers on board.

Still, the worker denied any wrongdoing despite Jamelia's claims. And once the situation began to escalate, she decided to move herself and her daughter to another seat. Meanwhile, she says a white man took the seat.

Regardless, mom was ready to move on from the incident, but her daughter had other plans. She decided to ask the employee why she wasn't going to ask to verify the man's ticket — which left mama feeling very proud.

On the other hand, another woman named Anita who shares a story of being harassed online by a man who kept asking here where she was from.

indian woman on computer

When the 33-year-old explained that she was Welsh, but now lives in London, he wasn't convinced.

"What he was trying to ask was 'why am I brown and not white?'" she explains. "That was the subtext of the conversation."

"Then he went on to say that he had never been with a brown girl and that he'd heard they were this way and that way and he wanted to see if that was true," she adds. "Not only was it incredibly rude and inappropriate, but I also felt quite fetishized in a way that I don't think many people would expect with online dating."

Thankfully, she wasn't afraid to call him out for his gross remarks.

Watch the video above to hear more stories from other women of colour on what it's like to face racism directly.

9 People Who Think Casual Racism Is Ok
  • Nigel Farage

    When one of Ukip's candidates had to stand down after using the word "chinky", they blamed it on the side effects of his medication. The media made fun of it and moved on, as usual. But that didn't stop perennial self-parody Nigel Farage from bringing it up again on LBC, defending the casual racism. The Ukip leader claimed that such terms were acceptable if you grew up on a council estate. Right.

  • Jeremy Clarkson

    Seemingly stuck in 1945 when his behaviour would be considered a bloody good romp, Jeremy Clarkson was at the centre of two race rows this year after using the term "Slope" in an episode of Top Gear and singing a not-so-politically-correct version of eeny-meeny during filming.

  • Malky Mackay

    Former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay was at the centre of a fairly big storm as his private texts were revealed, in which he managed to offend pretty much everyone.Malky's defence for his casual racism? "It's all just banter, really."

  • Dave Whelan

    Wigan boss Dave Whelan came under fire for hiring Malky Mackay as the team's manager due to Mackay's history of casual racism. But it turns out, Whelan was just as bad. While defending his appointment of Malky, Whelan managed to offend Chinese and Jewish people, while also making it clear that he didn't really understand why anyone was pissed off.He even used the phrase "some of my best friends are Jewish and Chinese" during a shoddy attempt at apologising.

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Media mogul Murdoch, who owns 20th Century Fox, stuck his foot in it while defending Ridley Scott's decision to make a film about Egypt using an entirely white cast. When accused of white-washing history, he tried to justify it by saying "all the Egyptians I know are white". Infallible logic there, Rupe.

  • Mario Balotelli

    Trouble-magnet Mario was charged by the FA after posting an incredibly offensive joke on Instagram.Balo thought it would be OK because he's black and his mum is jewish, but it turns out it wasn't OK. Because people still found it offensive. Funny, that.

  • Toni Duggan

    Somehow this England Women's international footballer never got the memo about blacking up being totally not OK.

  • The London School Of Economics

    Someone at LSE accidentally sent out a test email to thousands of students - 30% of whom are Asian - addressing them as Kung Fu Panda.

  • Tom & Jerry

    Tom & Jerry cartoons now carry a racism warning on Amazon due to the portrayal black domestic maid Mammy Two Shoes.Amazon said: "Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today."

