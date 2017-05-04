ADVERTISEMENT

RCMP in Surrey, B.C. are investigating a case of "mistaken identity" that led two officers to take down an innocent black teen.

The incident occurred on April 28, when an unidentified teenage girl was mistaken for a suspect named "Latoya." Two male officers pinned down the girl and handcuffed her as she yelled that they had the wrong person.





A bystander named Ash Hotti, who was waiting at a bus stop, recorded the scene and posted the now-viral video on Facebook.

Hotti recounted the event to Buzzfeed News, saying the teen appeared intimidated by the Mounties and took a step back as they approached her.

"I'm not sure what they thought, but they grabbed her as soon as she took a step back and threw her to the ground," he said.

After the teen was already pinned to the ground, an officer reached into her bag and pulled out an ID card which confirmed they had the wrong person.

'She did nothing': teen's father

The teen's parents spoke to CBC News, but asked their daughter's identity be protected.

"My daughter, she did nothing. She was on her way to find — what every parent wishes their children start doing — finding her first job," said her father Garry Auguste.

According to a news release by Surrey RCMP, a formal public complaint has been launched, and they are also in contact with the family.

"It is extremely unfortunate that this situation occurred and we are certainly mindful of her young age and how upsetting this was for her and her family," Surrey RCMP superintendent Ed Boettcher said.

The RCMP division has not released names of the officers involved.

