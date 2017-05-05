Canada Alberta
Avalanche Near Lake Louise Buries Icefield Parkway Under Massive Wall Of Snow

You know what they say about the best-laid plans...

A so-called "controlled" avalanche in Alberta ended up being a bit bigger than crews expected — so large, in fact, that it completely buried the highway below, making it temporarily impassable.

Control crews were working near Lake Louise Thursday, mitigating the high avalanche risk in the area, when a triggered slide on Mount Hector brought down way more snow and ice than intended, said Parks Canada in a statement.

lake louise avalanche

An aerial view of the avalanche. (Photo: Parks Canada)


The snow spilled onto the Icefields Parkway below, creating a massive bank more than 100 metres long and 15 meters deep.

Highway 93 between the Trans-Canada and Highway 11 has been closed until further notice.


An employee of the Sunwapta Falls Rocky Mountain Lodge posted a dramatic photo of the snow wall to Facebook with the caption "Beautiful Mother Nature is also extremely powerful!"


You can say that again.

10 Of The Deadliest Avalanches
  • Ancash Earthquake, Peru

    In 1970, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chimbote, Peru set off the deadliest avalanche in recorded history. A mass of glacial ice and rock cascaded down into the towns of Yungay and Ranrahirca, killing more than 20,000. Only 92 people survived. (Photo: Yungay Viejo (2500 m) as seen from the cemetery hill. The light shaded area shows the location of the landslide [ice, mud, debris avalanche.])

  • Winter of Terror, Austria/Switzerland

    In the winter of 1950-1951, 649 avalanches were recorded in the Swiss and Austrian Alps, killing more than 265 people.

  • Italian-Austrian Alps

    During World War I in 1916, more than 10,000 Italian and Austrian soldiers perished in avalanches over a period of several days. Though there is little evidence that this was the case with these avalanches, it is possible that avalanches were used as weapons at other times during the war.

  • Plurs, Switzerland

    On September 4, 1618, in Switzerland, 2,500 people were buried alive in the town of Plurs. The avalanche, dubbed 'Rodi,' was said to be caused by archaic and irresponsible mining practices in a mine at the base of the mountain.

  • Blons, Austria

    More than 200 people died in Blons, Austria in 1954, when back-to-back avalanches hit the tiny town. It was the worst avalanche event in Austria's history.

  • Lahaul Valley, India

    In 1979, a series of snowstorms set the stage on the peaks of the world's tallest mountain range for one of the most deadly disasters in India's history. A chain reaction of avalanches killed more than 200 people.

  • North Ossetia, Russia

    In 2002, a massive chuck of glacial ice broke free if the mountainside above North Ossetia, turning the town into a disaster zone. More than 100 died.

  • Siachen Glacier Region

    In 2012, soldiers were killed in the war-torn region of the Sianchen Glacier in the Himalayas, after an avalanche fell down on a group of Pakistani military, burying more than 100 soldiers.

  • Wellington, Washington

    In 1910, a nine-day stretch of blizzards buried Wellington, unloading 11 feet of snow on its worst day. Subsequent rain and thunderstorms set the conditions for an avalanche, which was triggered by lightning. The avalanche buried two trains and killed 96 people.

  • Mount Huascaran, Peru

    Eight years earlier, another deadly avalanche off the North Peak of Mount Huascaran destroyed nice villages and killed 4,000 Peruvians.

