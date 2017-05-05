ADVERTISEMENT

You know what they say about the best-laid plans...

A so-called "controlled" avalanche in Alberta ended up being a bit bigger than crews expected — so large, in fact, that it completely buried the highway below, making it temporarily impassable.

Control crews were working near Lake Louise Thursday, mitigating the high avalanche risk in the area, when a triggered slide on Mount Hector brought down way more snow and ice than intended, said Parks Canada in a statement.

An aerial view of the avalanche. (Photo: Parks Canada)

The snow spilled onto the Icefields Parkway below, creating a massive bank more than 100 metres long and 15 meters deep.

Highway 93 between the Trans-Canada and Highway 11 has been closed until further notice.

Update: Hwy93N closed from Lake Louise to Sk Rvr Crossing due to avalanche. ETO May 5, 6pm w/very low confidence. (9:57pm) #ABRoads #BanffNP — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 5, 2017

An employee of the Sunwapta Falls Rocky Mountain Lodge posted a dramatic photo of the snow wall to Facebook with the caption "Beautiful Mother Nature is also extremely powerful!"





You can say that again.

