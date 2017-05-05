ADVERTISEMENT

Hasan Syed has never run a marathon in his life. But that won't deter the 28-year-old from his mission: run from Vancouver to Ottawa.

His goal isn't about surviving the daily 50km treks. He's running to help end the water crisis in Canada's First Nation communities.

Federal estimates place at least 97 long-term water boil advisories in 81 First Nation communities as of February of 2017. Long-term is defined as an advisory in place for over a year.

For more on how Syed plans to end the water crisis with his run, watch the video above.