First Nations Communities Still Don't Have Safe Drinking Water. Hasan Syed Wants To Fix That.

Hasan Syed has never run a marathon in his life. But that won't deter the 28-year-old from his mission: run from Vancouver to Ottawa.

His goal isn't about surviving the daily 50km treks. He's running to help end the water crisis in Canada's First Nation communities.

Federal estimates place at least 97 long-term water boil advisories in 81 First Nation communities as of February of 2017. Long-term is defined as an advisory in place for over a year.

For more on how Syed plans to end the water crisis with his run, watch the video above.

  • Canada Comes From An Iroquois Word

    The word Canada comes from the Iroquois word kanata meaning village, settlement or land.

  • The Many Tongues Of Canada

    There are currently over 60 First Nations languages in Canada grouped into 12 distinct language families, according to Statistics Canada.

  • Women As Leaders

    Before European Settlers came to Canada, it was not uncommon for Aboriginal women to hold equal power to men, and even had to ability to take the power away from the chief, reports UBC. Women’s suffrage in Canada was not granted until 1918.

  • The Meaning Of The Headdress

    The North American headdress was earned, each feather representing an act of bravery.

  • Tribes of Canada

    There are over 600 different tribes in Canada each with their own culture and belief system.

  • Who Was Once Here

    The High King of France commissioned Giovanni da Verrazzano to reach Asia by sailing around North America in 1523. He described the coastline as densely populated and full of bonfire smoke, saying it could be smelt from hundreds of miles away at sea. Some academics place the American Aboriginal population at 50 million while some argue it to have been 100 million. Today’s First Nations population of Canada falls around 1.4 million.

  • Historical Allies

    During the early days of colonization, Britain saw Aboriginal people as essential to protecting their colonies and considered them powerful allies who helped battle the French during the Seven Year War and fought off American invasion during the War of 1812.

  • The Fur Trade

    First Nations people played a major role during the fur trade between the 17th and 19th centuries, which attracted merchants from around the world.

  • Aboriginal Lineage

    Archaeology tells us that aboriginal people have lived in the Maritimes provinces of Canada for at least 11,000 years.

  • Reserves

    After the decline of the fur trade and the end of the War of 1812, more settlers came to Canada, creating a large enough population to protect their own borders. First Nations were seen as impeding on economic development and were sent to live on isolated reserves, while more land was set aside to accommodate new settlers.

  • The Youngest People In Canada

    Aboriginal people have the youngest demographic in Canada, with a median age of 28, while the median age for non-aboriginal Canadians is 41.

