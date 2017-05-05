Canada Style
Watch These Plus-Size Women Re-Create Some Of Playboy's Most Iconic Covers

It's no secret that Playboy isn't know for its diversity.

When most people think about the woman on the front cover of Hugh Hefner's famous glossy, they think of her having a certain look — she often has blond hair, a thin frame and blue eyes.

This leaves diverse body types, races, and ethnicities out of the conversation. For Playboy, these body shapes don't exist.

So to prove women can be sexy at any size, the curvy women of Buzzfeed's Ladylike re-created iconic Playboy covers, and the project is simply stunning.


From channeling Kate Moss in 2014 to Pamela Anderson in 1999, the women show us that every body is beautiful and sexy.

"Sexy is not a size, sexy is not a skin colour and sexy is not a hair type," Jazzmyne, who transformed into Elle Macpherson, notes in the video.

A post shared by Jazzmyne (@jazzmynejay) on


These women are baring it all for the best reason, and we love it.

To see all the stunning plus-size Playboy covers re-created, check out the video above!

Our Body Image Heroes

Our Body Image Heroes
  • Serena Willliams

    Serena Willliams was told she is "built like a man" by Twitter trolls, but that didn't stop her being super body confident. "I love that I am a full woman and I’m strong and I’m powerful and I’m beautiful at the same time," she said. "And there’s nothing wrong with that."

  • Tess Holliday

    Lines like this are why we love Tess Holliday: "It's okay to be yourself, even if you happen to exist in a fat body. I'm sexy, confident and give no fucks. Also, fuck anyone for saying otherwise. "

  • Demi Lovato

    Having previously opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder, Demi Lovato posed for an un-touched nude photo featured on the cover of Vanity Fair. "I basically went from hating every single inch of my body to working on myself and trying to figure out ways to love myself and love the skin that I'm in," she said in an accompanying interview. "I learned after working very hard on my spirituality and my soul and my body, I learned that you can get to a place where you love the skin that you're in and I'm excited to share that with the world."

  • Jameela Jamil

    Jameela Jamil has launched an inclusive clothing range to end the plus-size divide once and for all. “I find it infuriating that in this industry, size 10 and above is defined as ‘plus size’ especially when the average dress size in the UK is a 16," she said. "We really shouldn’t be putting a label on size, fashion is for all and I think confidence and happiness is more important than dress labels.”

  • Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen proved even models aren't perfect when she posted a picture of her stretch marks on Instagram. Her post promoted comments like: "I've had stretch marks since I was 12 years old at 5'9". So important for young girls and now 29 year olds to see."

  • Kate Winslet

    Actress Kate Winslet is determined to help her daughter develop a healthy body image. "When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life," she said. "I only ever heard negatives. That's very damaging because then you're programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinise yourself and how you look." "And so I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky that we've got a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums.' And she'll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God.' It's working, that thing that I've been doing. It's paying off."

  • Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong'o has spoken out against the lack of diversity in the media saying: "European standards of beauty are something that plague the entire world—the idea that darker skin is not beautiful, that light skin is the key to success and love." She also loves her skin, as proven by her appearance in a brilliant Sesame Street sketch.

  • Ashley Graham

    Model Ashley Graham refuses to be defined by her size. "It’s fantastic when I’m not labeled as a plus size model in any interview or editorial I do," she told HuffPost UK Style. "It makes a statement for women out there, 'look she’s not being described by her size, she’s being honoured by the things that she’s doing in the world'."

  • Amy Schumer

    When a film critic called actress and comedian Amy Schumer "chubby", she responded by saying: "I am a US size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off." Brilliant.

  • Alexa Chung

    Alexa Chung has been skinny-shamed and called "gross" by online trolls, but instead of letting the haters get her down, she's become a spokesperson for body diversity in the media. "I would love to look like Daisy Lowe, but I don't... but I'm happy with how I look. Equally, I don't want to use this as an example of how young girls should look," she said.

