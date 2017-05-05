ADVERTISEMENT

It's no secret that Playboy isn't know for its diversity.

When most people think about the woman on the front cover of Hugh Hefner's famous glossy, they think of her having a certain look — she often has blond hair, a thin frame and blue eyes.

This leaves diverse body types, races, and ethnicities out of the conversation. For Playboy, these body shapes don't exist.

So to prove women can be sexy at any size, the curvy women of Buzzfeed's Ladylike re-created iconic Playboy covers, and the project is simply stunning.

A post shared by Sheridan Watson (@sheridanbwatson) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

From channeling Kate Moss in 2014 to Pamela Anderson in 1999, the women show us that every body is beautiful and sexy.

"Sexy is not a size, sexy is not a skin colour and sexy is not a hair type," Jazzmyne, who transformed into Elle Macpherson, notes in the video.

A post shared by Jazzmyne (@jazzmynejay) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

These women are baring it all for the best reason, and we love it.

To see all the stunning plus-size Playboy covers re-created, check out the video above!