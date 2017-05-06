Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Maggie Boglitch, Ontario Nurse, Wins $20K For Grad School On Ellen

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

If only Maggie Boglitch knew what was coming.

The nurse from Windsor, Ont. screamed her head off on Thursday called to play "Know or Go" on Ellen. Little did she know, she was moments away from winning $20,000 from Shutterfly to pay for her grad school fees.

Ellen surprised Boglitch by unveiling her mother and sister as her competitors for the game. After presenting the Ontarian with a $1,000 Visa gift card, Ellen made her final reveal.

"I just want to be the best nurse I can possibly be."

"Why is it important for you to go to grad school?" Ellen asked Boglitch.

"Because I just want to be the best nurse I can possibly be. And my number one thing is I want to be able to give back to my mom. I just want to repay her."

"Isn't that sweet? That's amazing," Ellen responds, before surprising Boglitch again with the news her grad school bills would be paid for.

With that, she was speechless.

Watch the video above to see Maggie's full reaction.

Follow HuffPost Canada Living on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
16 School Photo Fails Too Good For Retakes
of
  • Hmmm...

    “These are my son’s original kindergarten photo and the retake. Somehow the retake was worse.”

  • ME

    “I present to you ME – age 8 in 1995. That’s all.”

  • I Love Donuts

    “Looks like I dressed myself for class photos… My cousin told me Hooters was a donut shop.”

  • Not Approved

    “My friend’s daughter was not happy with her school picture.”

  • Treasure

    “This is my kindergarten school photo. Everyone else in class had some sort of prop, like a baseball bat, basketball, their favourite doll, etc. I felt extremely left out, so I decided to hold my chunk of cement that I (for some weird reason) was carrying around in my backpack. I wish I could have seen my parents face when I came home with my pictures.”

  • Is This What You Meant?

    “My son won’t smile for a camera. So this time, on picture day, as I took him to preschool, I told him he’d better smile for the camera this time. When I came to pick up the photos, the teacher pulled me aside. She said that the photographer was in tears, and this was the best he could do. At first, I was a little mad that my son couldn’t pull out a real smile, but it’s quickly become my most cherished photo. It’s so him… stubborn and defiant.”

  • Not A Fan

    “So my son hasn’t ever really been a fan of photos, but when it comes to school pictures in particular, he hates them. In all honesty, this an improvement from last year. By grade 8 maybe we’ll manage a smile.”

  • Too Cool For School

    “I was not popular in the 6th grade.”

  • Second Chances

    “This was the retake of my second grade school photo.”

  • Bling

    “When the teacher laughs while handing you the picture packet and says they tried everything they could, you know you’ve got a winner. When asked ‘Lilly, why didn’t you smile?’ Her response was simple: ‘I don’t like school and I don’t like to smile.’ And that will tell you everything you need to know about this 4-year-old.”

  • Nothing To See Here

    “His teacher actually tried to hide it from me, and suggested I ‘just do retakes.’”

  • Bad Hair Day

    “This is my little sister on picture day. I remember she did not want curls in her hair that morning. The profile says it all. I guess they got her to cheer up eventually!”

  • Fierce!

    “For spring kindergarten pictures, my normally photogenic son decided he wanted to ‘smile really, really hard!’ His words, not mine. Mission accomplished.”

  • Like Father, Like Son

    “The photo on the left is my son’s first grade photo. We DID do a retake, but the photographer was so tickled by the photo that he allowed us to keep the original! The photo on the right is his dad and my husband, Doug. Looks like great first grade pictures are biological!”

  • Which One Is Which?

    “That’s me on the right. I’m glad I got to wear the 'Little Mermaid' dress because it was the only way people could tell I was a girl. I was in kindergarten, my brother in the middle was in second grade, and my brother on the left was in fourth grade. Somehow we all wound up with identical hair cuts. Luckily, Mom pierced my ears shortly after this photo was taken. I had endured people calling me my brother’s name one too many times.”

  • Pizazz

    “When I was six I drew a self-portrait and added something extra for realism and pizazz. The next day was school picture day.”

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations