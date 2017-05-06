ADVERTISEMENT

If only Maggie Boglitch knew what was coming.

The nurse from Windsor, Ont. screamed her head off on Thursday called to play "Know or Go" on Ellen. Little did she know, she was moments away from winning $20,000 from Shutterfly to pay for her grad school fees.

Ellen surprised Boglitch by unveiling her mother and sister as her competitors for the game. After presenting the Ontarian with a $1,000 Visa gift card, Ellen made her final reveal.

"I just want to be the best nurse I can possibly be."

"Why is it important for you to go to grad school?" Ellen asked Boglitch.

"Because I just want to be the best nurse I can possibly be. And my number one thing is I want to be able to give back to my mom. I just want to repay her."

"Isn't that sweet? That's amazing," Ellen responds, before surprising Boglitch again with the news her grad school bills would be paid for.

With that, she was speechless.

Watch the video above to see Maggie's full reaction.



