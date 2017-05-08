ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup artists are often questioned on their favourite products or how to achieve that killer cat eye. It's not every day they're sat down and asked: "What advice would you give your younger self?"

But when that happens, things get very real.

In the video above, Glamour asks top makeup stars, from the likes of Nura Afia to Salem Mitchell, what guidance they would give their 13-year-old selves when it comes to developing confidence, and their answers are truly inspiring.

Manny Gutierrez, who became Maybelline's first-ever male ambassador earlier this year, says his advice to his teen self would be "not to be scared of what other people think."

"I feel like that was such a hard thing for me growing up," he says. "I was such a people pleaser and I would let people walk all over me all the time. I had such a struggle, and I was struggling so hard to be someone who I wasn't."

For many of these beauty gurus, it's telling their younger selves that it's important to remember it is our differences that make us shine.

"I would tell my 13-year-old self that it's OK to be who you," Gutierrez added. "Don't be too scared of what other people think because they'll accept you for who you are."

To find out what more makeup extraordinaries would tell their teen selves, watch the video above!