Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Watch These Beauty Gurus Give Inspiring Advice To Their 13-Year-Old Self

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Makeup artists are often questioned on their favourite products or how to achieve that killer cat eye. It's not every day they're sat down and asked: "What advice would you give your younger self?"

But when that happens, things get very real.

In the video above, Glamour asks top makeup stars, from the likes of Nura Afia to Salem Mitchell, what guidance they would give their 13-year-old selves when it comes to developing confidence, and their answers are truly inspiring.

A post shared by Nura Afia (@nuralailalov) on


Manny Gutierrez, who became Maybelline's first-ever male ambassador earlier this year, says his advice to his teen self would be "not to be scared of what other people think."


"I feel like that was such a hard thing for me growing up," he says. "I was such a people pleaser and I would let people walk all over me all the time. I had such a struggle, and I was struggling so hard to be someone who I wasn't."

For many of these beauty gurus, it's telling their younger selves that it's important to remember it is our differences that make us shine.

"I would tell my 13-year-old self that it's OK to be who you," Gutierrez added. "Don't be too scared of what other people think because they'll accept you for who you are."

To find out what more makeup extraordinaries would tell their teen selves, watch the video above!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
20 Makeup Items You Need For Spring
of
  • MUST-HAVE GLOSS: Chanel Rogue Coco Gloss

    Why so good? Its hydraboost complex and luminous colour leaves your lips feeling lush and vibrant. $37, available at all Chanel beauty counters.

  • MUST-HAVE LIP PENCIL: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil

    Why so good? Its whipped shea butter gives your lips creamy and weightless coverage. It's the perfect pencil to give your lips that fuller look. $20, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PALETTE: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette

    Why so good? This labelled palette is the perfect product for the girl on the run. Brighten eyes, make your cheeks pop and achieve a smoky eye all in one go. $85, available at charlottetilbury.com.

  • MUST-HAVE CONCEALER: NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

    Why so good? Nars is known for their concealers, and this new matte formula blurs dark circles and gets rid of redness, all while giving you the best coverage. $37, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE LIPSTICK: Maybelline Colour Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes

    Why so good? The perfect nude lip colour with a touch of radiance, this is the spring nude you need. $8, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BB CREAM: Rimmel London BB Cream Beauty Balm

    Why so good? Its long-lasting formula will protect and hydrate your skin all day long, while still giving you that natural look. If you're not interested in wearing a heavy foundation as the weather gets warmer, this BB cream will do the trick. $12, available at mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE HIGHLIGHTER: Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette

    Why so good? You've never seen a formula this shimmery! Its formula is packed with 360° refractive pearls and dipped in a prismatic coating. Talk about luxury! $47, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE DUAL-ENDED STICK: Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour Bronze + Glow

    Why so good? Don't like wearing that much makeup? No worries, Nudestix has got you. This dual-ended stick with a long-wearing matte and monochromatic nude colour is perfect for eyes, cheeks and lips. Lazy girl makeup at its best. $33, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE CONTOUR PALETTE: Sephora Collection Contour Palette

    Why so good? The palette is three matte contour shades and three matte highlight shades that perfectly enhance your features and are so easy to work with. $35. Available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE EYELINER: MAC Brushstroke Liner

    Why so good? It stays strong all. Day. Long. Cat-eye on fleek, as they say. $24, available at MAC.

  • MUST-HAVE BRONZER: Tom Ford Bronzing Powder

    Why so good? With a silky, lightweight and shimmering formula, you'll be sun-kissed all season long. No beach, no problem. $118, available at Holt Renfrew.

  • MUST-HAVE FOUNDATION: NYX Cosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation

    Why so good? You control the velvety, matte coverage you want by using the drop formula. So if you want heavy coverage, or light, this foundation will give you want you want. $16, available at NYX Cosmetics.

  • MUST-HAVE SETTING SPRAY: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

    Why so good? It keeps your makeup in place for more than 16 hours. Wow. $39, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE MASCARA: CoverGirl BlastPro So Lashy! Mascara

    Why so good? That brush, though! This innovative 3-in-1 brush shape will give you bold and voluminous lashes all day long. $10, available at all mass retailers.

  • MUST-HAVE BROW GEL: Touch In Sol Brow Gellin Gel Eyebrow Styler

    Why so good? Its brow gel-to-powder formula won't give you that drawn-on brow look (goodbye, Insta Brow). It keeps the brow looking natural and feathery, and gives you the control to shape the brow of your dream. $30.89, available at Nordstrom.

  • MUST-HAVE EYE PALETTE: Kat Von D Pastel Goth Eyeshadow Palette

    Why so good? Just look at these colours! Bold pastel colours can create endless spring looks for your eye all season long. $51, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE PRIMER: Wander Beauty Rise and Prime - Balm and Primer Duo

    Why so good? One side is an ultra-hydrating balm you can use all over your face, the other is an oil-free primer that mattifies the skin. Best of both worlds. $46.80, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE NAIL POLISH: Essie Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier

    Why so good? It's the perfect manicure colour for a new season. And perfect for that spring bride. $13.99, available at beauty destinations across Canada (April 18, 2017).

  • MUST-HAVE BEAUTY TOOL: beautyblender bubble

    Why so good? Whether you use it with your primer, foundation, powder or cream, this legendary cosmetic sponge will give you flawless coverage. $22, available at Sephora.

  • MUST-HAVE POWDER: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed-Prismatic Amethyst

    Why so good? This creamy, highlighting powder feels like silk and will never cake on your skin. Get ready to glow! $46, available at Sephora.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations