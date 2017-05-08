ADVERTISEMENT

Realtors often recommend removing personal items before starting home showings. This owner might have wanted to take that advice more seriously.

The listing for a "charming" Brantford, Ont. bungalow describes it as "cozy and gently lived in" and "meticulously maintained."

It's also full of hundreds of clowns.

Hundreds.

Of.

Clowns.

"We are not clowning around at the price of $239,900," jokes Realtor Kyle Jansink in a promotional video.

Mm hm. If you can look past all the clowns, the home is located on a quiet street near schools and parks.

Take a look inside the home:

Close  Brantford, Ont. Clown House For Sale, May 2017 of  

This bungalow might look normal from the outside ...

But it's filled with hundreds of clown figurines and toys.

They're everywhere.

Seriously.

In May 2017, the home was listed for $239,900.

It's describe as being "cozy and gently lived in."

It has a detached cedar garage and shed, and a well-kept lawn.

The 748 sq.-ft. home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The same owners have lived in the home for over 30 years.

The same owners have lived in the home for over 30 years.

The listing doesn't say whether or not the clowns are included.

