Canadian opinion of the United States has hit an all-time low, a new poll suggests.

Only 44 per cent of Canadians see the U.S. favourably today compared to nearly 70 per cent in 2012, according to a poll released by Environics Institute on Monday.

The current level is the lowest recorded since the institute began asking the question in 1982.



U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in Washington, D.C. on April 21, 2017.

The election of President Donald Trump has had a “dramatic impact,” on how Canadians see their southern neighbour, the study says.

Twenty per cent of respondents say they have a “very unfavourable” opinion of the country, and another 33 per cent say they hold a “somewhat unfavourable” view of the States.

Nearly a fifth have changed travel plans



Almost one fifth of Canadians say they’ve already changed U.S. travel plans because of the political situation. Another eight per cent say they're thinking about it.

Environics Institute surveyed 2,002 Canadian residents by phone between April 3 and 15, 2017. Results are accurate within 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Last month, Abacus Data asked Canadians if they think their country should behave more like the U.S. The answer was a resounding ‘No.’

