Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Is My Child Eating Too Much? How To Talk To Kids About Healthy Eating

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Remember how grandparents used to grab the chubby cheeks of their grandkids and shake them? Fat was a sign you were raising a healthy, robust child and a testament to your good cooking.

Today, however, childhood obesity is a nation-wide concern. Type 2 diabetes in children has increased around the world over the past 20 years but some parents may shy away from putting restrictions on their kids' diets for fear of creating an unhealthy relationship between their child and food.

kids eating unhealthy

We live in a weight-obsessed culture where girls as young as eight years old are starting to diet. According to a Kids Help Phone’s Teens Talk report, almost half of all teens said they had concerns about their body image.

So, what's a parent's best approach? Talk to your family doctor. Every child has a different metabolism, activity level and nutritional need and children often bulk up in weight just before a growth spurt hits. If your doctor sees your child regularly, they can track your child's development over time. Weight gain is also a symptom of other disorders, so a medical perspective can rule out potential health concerns. It's easier for a child to hear from their doctor that they are over their recommended weight than hearing it from their parent.

parents doctor

Be sure you always frame the topic of weight as being a concern for one's health and not about looking good or meeting some beauty ideal. Healthy comes in many shapes and sizes! Use a measure of success that does not include the scale. How are you feeling? How do your clothes fit? Is your skin glowing? Do you have more energy? How are you sleeping?

Treat the issues as a family issue rather than singling a child out. Decide together how best to revamp the family's lifestyle to be healthier eaters. Make it a team project and ask for suggestions to empower children. They like having a say and knowing their ideas matter.

obese family exercise

Get some basic education on healthy family eating. A family food review will help everyone see the frequency of meals and snacks, but also the quality of what is being consumed. The idea is to "upsize" the nutritious food and "downsize" the junk foods.

But kids need to know the difference between "health-boosting food" and "junk food." A big glass of orange juice seems healthy but the sugar in a glass of juice is equivalent to eating several doughnuts whereas a handful of nuts is great for fighting off cancer.

If you have the resources, you can also visit a nutritionist. However, children can do a grand job of helping you do online research together. Maybe that is how you found this article!

Learn together how much of each food group each person should be eating. For younger children, you can buy plates that are divided into regions indicating how much should be on their plate for carbs, protein, vegetable, dairy, etc. Most of us are eating while we're doing something else so try a family experiment of eating mindfully for a week and discuss the experience. What did they notice or learn?

food chart

Remind them that eating habits are just that — habits, things we do in a repeated manner with little or no thought. If you develop a habit of drinking milk with each meal, you are sure to get your daily calcium requirements fulfilled. If you develop a habit of eating four cookies after school, you'll do that thoughtlessly (and over-consume the amount of sugar recommended for the day). Switch out the Oreo habit for some apple slices and nuts and habituate that instead. Work together as a family to switch out one habit at a time together.

Ask the children for their ideas and suggestions of what the family could do to be healthier. Oreos only on the weekends might be a good start. Going for a family bike ride instead of sitting around might be another. The idea is keeping the kids engaged in the process rather than feeling they are being controlled or told what to do. If healthy eating is a shared goal and approached light-heartedly, your children are more likely to comply rather than hide those Oreos in their bedroom.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Healthy Snacks To Get Your Kids Eating Their Greens
of
  • Green Hummus

    The green in this hummus comes from spinach and basil, which adds a bit of sweetness to this classic spread that kids might like (hopefully a lot!). Get the recipe: Chocolate & Carrots

  • Grilled Chicken Spinach Pesto Pasta

    Sometimes making the veggie part of the sauce will get kids to try a green they may not have gone for in the past. This pesto is packed with both spinach and fresh basil, which is a very good source of vitamins like A and B6, as well as minerals such as calcium and iron. Get the recipe: $5 Dinners

  • Green Onion Pancakes

    You may not think of green onions as a go-to for kids, but these pancakes might just tempt them to try this veggie, which is a great source of vitamins A, C and K! Your little ones would probably also have fun making these with you. Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia

  • Broccoli With Asian Garlic Sauce

    Here’s another veggie that kids might get more excited about if you boost the flavour. This recipe helps you do just that thanks to the garlic and soy sauce. Get the recipe: The Garden Grazer

  • Crunchy Roasted Green Peas

    Not all greens need to be served with dinner. These crunchy peas make an excellent fibre-and-vitamin-C filled choice for snack, lunch, or whatever time your kids want to eat. Get the recipe: Super Healthy Kids

  • Oven-Roasted Green Beans

    Boiled green beans can be quite boring, so jazz them up by adding a bit of seasoning and then roasting them to change the flavour. Get the recipe: Frugal Living Mom

  • Green Goddess Pasta

    A creamy avocado-based sauce is just the beginning for this green-tastic pasta dish filled with peas, asparagus and arugula. Use a short-cut pasta if your kids are little, as it will be easier for them to pick up. And, since there are a few different types of veggies to choose from in this meal, your child may be tempted to give at least one of them a go. Get the recipe: Healthy Delicious

  • Grilled Sugar Snap Peas

    Shucking sugar snap peas is an excellent kid job (just think of the fine motor skill practice they get!), but you don’t have to just shuck them, you can grill them whole too. And then, if you’re following this recipe, coat them in a mild-but-flavourful butter and herb sauce. Mmmm. Get the recipe: Our Four Forks

  • Quick Pickled Beans

    Here’s another way to bump up the flavour of a green veggie – just pickle it! You still get the great nutritional value, but your kids will think it’s a treat. Get the recipe: It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken

  • Easy Garlic Snap Peas

    Sautéed sugar snap peas are simple to make and hopefully tasty enough for your kids to gobble up. Get the recipe: The Wicked Noodle

  • UP NEXT:

    Every Kid Will Eat These Avocado Recipes

  • Chocolate Avocado Pudding Pops

    If your kids refuse to eat anything green, then this is the perfect dessert to trick them into eating healthy! These pudding pops are perfect for a hot day and will appeal to kids and adults alike. Get the recipe: All Day I Dream About Food

  • Avocado & Banana Muffins

    Muffins are a great treat that kids can eat for breakfast or bring to school for snack. While kids might be put off by the idea of avocados in their muffins, in reality, all they’ll taste is the yummy sweetness of the bananas. So go ahead and try this recipe! You won’t be disappointed. Get the recipe: Savvy Saving Couple

  • Avocado Blueberry Baby Smoothie

    Smoothies are an excellent way to sneak fruits and veggies into your child’s diet. For a quick and healthy breakfast idea, try adding avocados to the mix. They add a rich, creamy texture to the blend and make a great combination with blueberries and bananas. Get the recipe: The Lemon Bowl

  • White Cheddar Avocado Mac & Cheese

    Mac and cheese is a childhood classic, which means your kids will instantly love this healthy twist! With just a slight flavour of avocado among the tang of white cheddar cheese, your kids will barely notice a difference in the recipe. Get the recipe: Life As A Strawberry

  • Whole Wheat Avocado Brownie Bites

    By replacing some key ingredients with healthier alternatives, you can make healthy brownies that don’t sacrifice taste. This recipe, for instance, substitutes butter with yogurt and avocado and sugar with Stevia and agave. Get the recipe: Simply Taralynn

  • Raw Chocolate Pudding

    This chocolate pudding is only made with three ingredients: a banana, avocado, and raw cacao powder berries. For extra sweetness, serve with blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries on top. You can also add extra protein by sprinkling on chopped nuts or hemp seeds. Get the recipe: Mobile Bay

  • Avocado Chocolate Cookies

    If your kids love munching on cookies, you might as well make them healthy, right? This chocolate cookie recipe uses avocados to give the sweet treat a healthy dose of fat, vitamins, and minerals. The creamy texture of the avocados also acts as the perfect substitute for butter and will make your cookies taste just as good – or maybe even better! Get the recipe: Thank Your Body

  • Avocado Ranch Dressing

    We all know that dressing is what makes salad so delicious, but that’s also where all the fat comes from. Replace regular old Ranch dressing with healthy fats by using avocados in your recipe. Get the recipe: The Kitchen Girl

  • Avocado Chicken Enchiladas

    No kid can resist the delicious cheesiness of an enchilada. That’s what makes this dish so perfect! It hides healthy avocados inside the tortilla so your kids won’t even realize they’re eating healthy. Get the recipe: Six Sisters’ Stuff

  • Chocolate Fudgsicles

    Fudgsicles are an essential part of summer, which is why we love this recipe! Not only does it bring all the chocolatey goodness, but it’s made from healthy avocados and is a delicious vegan treat. Get the recipe: Honey & Figs Kitchen

  • Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

    Our mouths are watering at the sound of these! Using only five ingredients, you can make these yummy treats quick and easy. While the recipe can get messy when you roll the truffles into balls, the kids will have a blast making these with you and devouring them once they’re done! Get the recipe: Chocolate Covered Katie

  • Chocolate Avocado Banana Milkshake

    Milkshakes can easily be made healthy with the right ingredients. In this recipe, the sweetness of the banana masks the flavour of the avocado, so you know your kids will gobble it right up! Get the recipe: Within The Kitchen

  • Chocolate Peanut Butter Avocado Pudding

    This pudding recipe is packed with nutrients! The avocados are rich in healthy fats, the bananas provide fiber and potassium, chocolate adds antioxidants, and the peanut butter provides protein. Mix these ingredients (and a few other items) into a blender to create a healthy, creamy pudding your kids will absolutely love! Get the recipe: Minimalist Baker

  • Avocado Ice Cream

    Kids can never resist ice cream, especially on a hot day! This avocado recipe is dairy free, gluten free, egg free, and nut free, making it perfect for everyone. The avocados give this treat it’s fun green colour and creamy texture. While your kids might be skeptical at first, they’ll change their minds as soon as they taste it! Get the recipe: Health Extremist

  • UP NEXT:

    10 Recipes To Make Your Kids Love Cauliflower

  • Cheesy Cauliflower Puree

    This might look like yummy mashed potatoes, but it’s actually cauliflower puree. Amazingly, it tastes just as good (maybe even better!) and has the same consistency as mashed tots. This is a good alternative for kids who aren’t willing to try something new. After all, with this dish, they’ll never know the difference between cauliflower and potatoes! Get the recipe: I Breathe I’m Hungry

  • Parmesan Cauliflower Bites

    These cauliflower bites are the perfect after school snack or side dish at dinner! With it’s crunchy texture and cheesy flavour, even the pickiest of eaters will love this recipe. Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

  • Roasted Cauliflower White Cheddar Soup

    When the cold weather hits, this comforting cauliflower soup is all your kids will want to eat! Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

  • Cauliflower Breadsticks

    Breadsticks are delicious, but they can be fattening! That’s why you should try cauliflower breadsticks instead! These low carb, low fat, and low calorie breadsticks are a mock of the original, but are just as tasty! Get the recipe: ifoodreal

  • Roasted Cauliflower Rice

    Cauliflower is surprisingly versatile! As a grain substitute, make this cauliflower rice. Amazingly, it’s still soft, tender, and fluffy just like the real thing and, according to mommy blogger Sommer Collier, it even tastes like rice too!   Get the recipe: A Spicy Perspective

  • Sesame Glazed Cauliflower “Wings”

    Chicken wings can often be a parent’s go-to for picky eaters, but now we have a healthy substitute. These cauliflower “wings” are a great veggie dish for a dinner party. Covered in sauce made of sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar, your kids will be addicted to cauliflower in no time!   Get the recipe: Cupcakes & Kale Chips

  • Cauliflower Tortillas

    For a healthy meal, make cauliflower tortillas to use for your kid’s wraps. This is a great way to sneak in extra vegetables to your kid’s meals. They won’t even notice the difference! Get the recipe: Slim Plate

  • Cheesy Cauliflower Tater Tots

    That’s right! Cauliflower can also be transformed into low carb, gluten free tater tots. Made with cream, butter, cheese, and egg whites, this is sure to be a mealtime favourite among your kids. Get the recipe: I Breathe I’m Hungry

  • Cauliflower Pizza Crust

    If your kid still won’t eat cauliflower, even with so many delicious recipes to try, then this should do the trick: cauliflower pizza crust. It’s a known fact that kids love pizza so picky eaters will jump at the chance to eat this for dinner! Get the recipe: Daily Dish Recipes

  • Secret Ingredient Strawberry Cheesecake

    This recipe is about to blow your mind. This scrumptious strawberry cheesecake is made with one very special ingredient: cauliflower! The vegetable is cooked and squeezed dry before being added to the mix. Once your cheesecake is done, your kids won’t even be able to taste it! Get the recipe: The Healthy Foodie

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 