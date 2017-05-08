ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no question about it, a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is what childhood dreams are made of. The mere mention of the resort could stop an impending temper tantrum dead in its tracks. Walt Disney World has unveiled its largest expansion in the history of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Pandora – The World of Avatar -- an unrivaled experience you have to see for yourself. If the mile-long smile on your child’s face isn’t enough to persuade you, there are these reasons to book your summer vacation now.

Reason 1: Walt Disney World isn’t just for kids

One misconception about Walt Disney World is that it’s a playground for kids and adults are just the chaperones. Let’s not pretend Space Mountain isn’t hair-raising for people of all ages or that you didn’t have the time of your life on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Avatar Flight of Passage is another exhilarating experience for all members of the family. It takes you on a thrilling ride on the back of a mountain banshee across the whimsical bioluminescent rainforest, floating mountains and the Na’vi River.

Reason 2: There’s fun day and night all summer long

You may think you’ve seen a good fireworks display but you haven’t seen anything until you’ve visited Walt Disney World. The skies light up every night at both Magic Kingdom Park and Epcot but it never becomes an ordinary sight.

Reason 3: There’s something new to see every time

Walt Disney World is constantly reinventing itself and bringing new life and exciting attractions into the fold. On May 27, 2017, the Resort welcomes one of their most exciting projects to date, Pandora – The World of Avatar.

The all new land transports guests to a mystical place of floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests, and soaring banshees.

And now at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, there are new evening experiences with the Rivers of Light show, a sunset safari, live-entertainment street parties and bioluminescent forests at Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Reason 4: Special travel offers

With more than 25 uniquely themed Resort hotels, there are accommodations at the Walt Disney World Resort for almost every family’s needs and budget. To top it all off, Walt Disney World has some great offers to help get you there – check out their special offers here.

Be among the first to celebrate the magic of nature at Pandora – The World of Avatar and book your trip to Walt Disney World just in time for its May 27 unveiling.