Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Alberta Ice Shoves: Walls Of Ice Rise Up Against Homes In Just Minutes

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
ICE SHOVE ALBERTA
Twitter/mamalou542
Print

One day, it's sunny and warm. The next, it's winter again.

So goes springtime in much of Canada. But for folks in Alberta beach towns, the switch can happen in just minutes.

 

In Alberta Beach, strong winds pushed huge piles of ice off Lac Ste. Anne and onto residents' properties. The phenomenon can create massive walls of ice in just a few minutes.

Watch the video above to see how it all goes down.

Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Dead of Winter Across Canada
of

  • The dead of winter has passed or is a beacon of hope for winter-haters across Canada. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says the date marks the spot statistically when there are more days of frigid temperatures behind us than ahead of us. Here's when the dead of winter arrives in some cities across Canada:

  • Victoria, B.C. — Jan. 3

  • Vancouver, B.C. — Jan.4

  • Kelowna, B.C. — Jan. 6

  • Calgary, Alta. — Jan. 12

  • Regina, Sask. — Jan. 13

  • Edmonton, Alta. — Jan. 14

  • Ottawa, Ont. — Jan. 19

  • Montreal, Que. — Jan. 21

  • Toronto, Ont. — Jan. 23

  • Halifax, N.S. — Feb. 2

  • St. John's, N.L. — Feb. 8

  • Iqaluit, N.W.T. — Feb. 11

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations