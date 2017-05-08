ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off the heels of their first public appearance as a couple, reports are now swirling that Meghan Markle will indeed be attending Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding with boyfriend Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 35-year-old actress and philanthropist has been invited to the May wedding despite the fact that she is neither married nor engaged to the prince.

The new report comes just weeks before Pippa and James say 'I do.' Previous reports stated Middleton and Matthews decided on a “no ring no bring” policy for their May 20th wedding as a way of ensuring Matthews' rebellious younger brother Spencer would not be able to bring his controversial girlfriend.

At the time, it was reported that Markle was invited to the wedding reception but not the ceremony and that she had requested time off from work on the TV show "Suits" so that she would be able to attend.

Meghan Markle was Prince Harry's biggest cheerleader at their first public event together as a couple: https://t.co/IsTwmlqfFN pic.twitter.com/MRbNjOrL9e — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2017

Over the weekend, Markle was spotted cheering on (and kissing) Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, which he participated in on behalf of his charity Sentebale.

The couple started dating nearly a year ago so their public appearance begs the question: is there a royal wedding in the near future?