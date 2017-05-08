ADVERTISEMENT

Love is definitely in the air for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

On Saturday, photographers caught the "Suits" actress cheering on Harry from the sidelines at the celeb-filled Audi Polo Challenge in Coworth Park, Berkshire, where he played in the match in support of his charities, Sentebale and WellChild.

Meghan Markle flies into UK to watch boyfriend #princeharry play polo at semi-formal engagement raising money for charity. #royals pic.twitter.com/0ufRXn3NOW — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 6, 2017

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement that along with his brother, Prince William, the 32-year-old would be taking part in the event, something he's been doing since 2007.

Prince Harry is today taking part in the #AudiPoloChallenge, playing in support of his charities @Sentebale and @WellChild 🏇🏼 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2017

The 35-year-old American beauty wore a navy asymmetrical dress designed by Antonio Berardi with a white blazer draped over her shoulders and dark sunglasses perched on her nose. According to ELLE UK, the man next to Markle in the stands is Mark Dyer, a former Welsh Guards officer and a close friend of Harry who assisted him in setting up the Sentebale charity.

Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at polo match, first time they've attended a public event together as a couple: https://t.co/2VUZ1qjKpK pic.twitter.com/uCLE1djb4j — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 7, 2017

Even though the couple weren't technically together, as Harry was on his horse for the majority of the time, this was Harry and Meghan's first-ever public appearance together.

After the match, photographers again caught Meghan, this time with Prince Harry in the car park of the event. They were seen sharing a sweet kiss.

Love is in the Air: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ❤️💏💑

Maybe the Next Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/YbOc3Eeyh6 — Royal Women (@vaninaswchindt) May 8, 2017

"Maybe the next royal wedding?" Twitter users asked.

Back in November, Kensington Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry's relationship. Since then, the pair have been spotted together in Toronto, where Meghan lives and films her television show, as well as London, Norway and Jamaica, where they attended Harry's best friend's wedding.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

Perhaps the next we see of the pair is at a official red carpet event? Only time will tell!