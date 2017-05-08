Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

5 Things All Parents Of Successful Children Have In Common

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

There sure isn't any formula for raising a successful kid (and if there is, please let us know).

But research is now showing there are factors that can predict the level of achievement your child will reach. Now the question is, how much of that comes down to parenting?

Spoiler alert: a lot.

In the video above, Time lays out five things all parents with prosperous kids have in common, and many of these successes have to do with socioeconomic factors and how children were raised socially.

graduating kid

From teaching your kid math from a young age (this will help with developing reading skills too!) to valuing effort and growth over failure, parents who help foster confidence within their children are more likely to see them flourish and obtain both a good job and education.

And now for the really good news. Making your kid do chores will indeed help with their future success — so putting them in charge of doing the dishes works out in everyone's favour.

For more tips, check out the video above!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Parenting Quotes
of
  • Jennifer Garner

  • P!nk

  • Ricky Martin

  • Jennifer Hudson

  • Kelly Clarkson

  • Kristen Bell

  • Jim Gaffigan

  • Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

  • Patricia Arquette

  • Michael Ian Black

  • Kerry Washington

  • Olivia Wilde

  • Viola Davis

  • Ryan Reynolds

  • Arianna Huffington

  • Halle Berry

  • David Beckham

  • Amy Poehler

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Chris Pratt

  • Sandra Bullock

  • Jada Pinkett Smith

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 