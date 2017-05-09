ADVERTISEMENT

Ever made out with a stranger after a few too many drinks at the bar? Then you already know, all too well, the powerful effects of alcohol.

According to a new study published in The Journal of Social Psychology, for heterosexual people, drinking too much makes everyone appear more attractive — not just the opposite sex.

For the study, 83 heterosexual adults were surveyed on a night out. Participants were asked how many drinks they consumed and then were shown a 40-second video of an attractive person at a bar. The people being surveyed were then asked to rate how willing they would be to do things with the person in the video such as buy them a drink or go home with them.

Unsurprisingly, the researchers from Western Illinois University found men rated the same sexual interest in women regardless of how much or how little alcohol they consumed. But, the more men drank the more interested they became in the man featured in the video. Men who had nothing to drink stated they had no interest in the man in the video, but men who consumed upwards of 10 alcoholic beverages rated the man almost equivalent to the woman in the video.

“Most notably, alcohol intake was related to increased sexual willingness of men with a same-sex partner, suggesting a potential shift in normative casual sexual behaviour among heterosexual men," the researchers wrote, via Medical Daily. “Sexual willingness was only influenced by alcohol intake and perceived attractiveness of a same-sex prospective partner.”

For women, researchers found the more a woman drank, the more attracted they were to both the man and woman in the video.

The study supports the notion that sexuality isn't as black and white as gay or straight and should actually be viewed as fluid.

Numerous studies show Americans are more judgmental about bisexuality in men, which might explain why it requires so many more drinks for men to express same-sex interest.

