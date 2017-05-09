Canada Parents
How New Mothers Can Gain Their Confidence Back After They Have Kids

Giving birth to a baby is the experience of a lifetime for moms.

But along with the coos, the dirty diapers and the never-ending laundry can come a real insecurity about your body. Struggling to find confidence and having a hard time accepting the major transformation your body just went through is as much a part of becoming a mom as any of the above.

So for that, in the video above, Jill Simonian of The Fab Mom discusses that self-conscious bump many women face after childbirth and shares tips to help you get back to you, and boost your own ego.

The one thing she recommends all new moms should be doing each day? Practice positive affirmations.

"New moms, look in the mirror three times a day. Make a commitment — say three nice things to yourself about yourself every single day."

Simonian notes that it takes two weeks to make or break a habit. So showering yourself with self-love for 14 days will having you feeling more confident in not only yourself, but your parenting too.

For more of Jill's tips on gaining your confidence back after birth, check out the video above!

Moms' Honest Parenting Selfies
  • "We have a room of toys, and all he wants to do is pull my hair."

  • "Finding a little foot next to your face at 3 a.m."

  • "Doing nothing on your own, ever again."

  • "It's all fun and games until... this! But of course you just gotta smile :) #thisisparenting

  • "Days old, dead tired!"

  • "I'm beginning to understand that I can't have it all. But I have enough. And my enough is so much."

  • "No personal space, no time off, fingers shoved up noses and mouths, no showers for two days, but so worth all the love and laughter you receive back from them."

  • "It's crying right along with the baby."

  • "Staying home is so easy though, right? Toddlers and babies and lots of coffee."

  • "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you didn't know existed."

  • "Parenting is never boring!!"

  • "Baby won't sleep and I've been up all night nursing him... But he's full of smiles!"

  • "Trying to put her down for a nap. She likes to be as close to my face as is physically possible. I think she had something to do with those dark circles under my eyes, too."

  • "Well I would say that although parenting is the most difficult job a person could ever have, watching them change everyday and reaching new milestones makes it all worth it!"

  • "Never having a nice 'normal' photo together"

  • "Having to sit between your kids on a three hour car trip so they don't kill each other."

  • "Teething makes everyone tired."

  • "Spit up or the newest trend in moisturizer?"

  • "Newborn"

  • "Running on little sleep with my baby while my toddler puts toys on my head."

  • "The word 'tired' takes on a whole new meaning when there's a newborn involved."

