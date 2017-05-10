Beautiful Photos Reveal Unique Bond Between Adoptive Moms And Their Kids
A mother is so much more than just a caretaker. She is a teacher, a chef, a doctor and a coach. She not only provides for her children, but loves them unconditionally.
Adoptive mothers, in particular, are truly something special because they open their hearts to a child who isn’t biologically theirs.
Kristen Howerton, a writer based in Orange County, California, who has two biological and two adopted children, wrote about her experience as an adoptive mother in a blog for HuffPost in 2012.
“Blood does not determine a family,” she wrote. “Probably the most common concern I hear from people who are considering adoption is whether or not they will be able to love a child that isn’t ‘their own.’ I can tell you, though, that the moment my first son was placed in my arms, he was very much my own. My love for my children is not dependent on our biological connection. Family bonds transcend biology.”
While every mother deserves to be celebrated on Mother’s Day, we're calling special attention to adoptive mothers who opened their hearts to kids in need of loving homes.
To highlight the special bond between these moms and their kids, we've rounded up 17 beautiful Instagram photos that use the hashtag #AdoptionRocks. These sweet images will surely warm your heart and remind you that there is no stronger bond than the one shared between a mother and child.
It's been a rough couple of days 😟 diffusing some lavender//stress away and hopefully drifting off to peaceful sleep. 😴 Side note.. as I'm all up in my feels with Mother's Day approaching I am obsessing over this picture. Recently (literally past 2-3 weeks) Bash will constantly reach up for me to hold him. Some might say with his gross motor delay I shouldn't pick him up so much, but I can't help but oblige. 💕 Soon these moments will be few & farther between, and no matter how many back fractures I have 😅 I will pick him up every time. 💙 📸: @lindseymcalpinephotography
AND THEN to top off the day, the beautiful woman and founder behind Faithful Adoption Consultants, who walked us through our adoption of Elias, who works tirelessly to get babies placed into safe homes, who loves Jesus, and whose testimony changed my life 2 years ago, got to meet my baby! I couldn't have asked for a better day. Thank you Courtney and Emory and everyone at @facadopts who worked with us! #adoptionrocks #lovemakesafamily #threelias #choosejoy #cj5thrive @choosejoyevent
I shared this birthday boy with lots of people who are so super important to us today and I loved every minute of it. I squeezed his first mommy as tight as I could and held in my tears of love, admiration, and gratitude. But my favorite part of the day was tonight when I got to snuggle my sweet son to bed and say thank you Jesus that I get to be his forever Mommy. Buddy, this next year is going to be awesome! #adoptionrocks #micahjoshland #obsessed
"He is mine in a way that he will never be hers, he is hers in a way that he will never be mine, and together, we are motherhood." -Desha Wood My sister and her husband began their adoption journey four years ago. Those four years were full of heartache, loss, hope and joy-- waiting for a child and trusting God's perfect plan, even when all hope at times seemed lost. I admire my sister, her strength and courage, and her heart to have an open adoption. There was never a question in my mind of how she would love a child born to another woman; it was what child would be so blessed to be loved by her. . . . . #adoption #adoptivemom #mommyandme #emileemaephotography
World meet Izayah Hill!!! He's been the most incredible addition to the Hill family over the last year and as of 9:00 this morning his adoption has been finalized!!! Happy adoption day Hill family!!! @ashleyhill06 #crystalpaulphotography #photographer #photography #photooftheday #bestoftheday #family #familygoals #familyfirst #may2017 #adoption #adoptionrocks #happyadoptionday #familyforever #love #lovefamily #portrait #makeportraits #happiness #thisisus #thisisthelife #nature #naturallight #outside #outdoors #style #fashion #stylish #myheart
As we approach Mothers Day, I am becoming more reflective. What would James' birth mom think of where he is now? Could she ever have peace in her heart to know her son is ok? It's a hard feeling to describe... the contrast of joy in being his mom and the sadness I feel for his birth family who don't get to know his sweet happy spirit. Our family is built by biology and adoption, and we are so thankful for our kids. #chinaadoption #adoptionrocks #wecouldhavemissedthis #lovemakesafamily
