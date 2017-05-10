Canada British Columbia
B.C.'s Nail-Biter Election Made Twitter Go Crazy

B.C.'s provincial election night on Tuesday turned out to be a serious nail-biter.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. PST, but the results were still up in the air close to midnight. Shortly after, it was announced that the Liberals had won the province's first minority government in 65 years, but that recounts will determine the final outcome.

The unexpected late-night had some election watchers on social media going a bit stir-crazy as they anxiously waited for result.

It was a whirlwind of emotions.

Some brought snacks.

Others, drinks.

People wanted to know what would happen in a tie.

While others just wanted to go to bed.

Even though Twitter was wild, it was likely nothing compared to what party leaders were going through.

B.C. Election Night 2017
of
  • B.C. Election 2017

    Liberal supporters cheer as B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark wins her seat as they watch the polls come in on Tuesday in Vancouver.

  • An NDP supporter watches results at NDP election night headquarters in Vancouver on Tuesday.

  • Green party supporters watch as results come in from election night at the Delta Ocean Pointe in Victoria.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and his wife Ellie watch election results on television at a hotel after the provincial election polls closed.

  • B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark and her son Hamish watch the polls come in Vancouver on Tuesday.

  • B.C. Election 2017

    B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark prepares to cast her ballot in the B.C. provincial election in Vancouver on May 9, 2017.

  • B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark smiles after casting her ballot at a polling station in Vancouver on Tuesday.

  • Clark takes a selfie after voting in the B.C. election.

  • B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan walks to speak to reporters while bringing voters to a polling station to vote in the provincial election, in Coqutilam, B.C. on Tuesday.

  • Horgan and his wife Ellie kiss while waiting after bringing voters to a polling station.

  • B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver arrives with his family to vote on election day at Gordon Head Middle School in Victoria, B.C. on Tuesday.

  • Weaver and his family head to the polling station.

