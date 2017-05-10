ADVERTISEMENT

B.C.'s provincial election night on Tuesday turned out to be a serious nail-biter.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. PST, but the results were still up in the air close to midnight. Shortly after, it was announced that the Liberals had won the province's first minority government in 65 years, but that recounts will determine the final outcome.

The unexpected late-night had some election watchers on social media going a bit stir-crazy as they anxiously waited for result.

It was a whirlwind of emotions.

Some brought snacks.

my #bcelxn17 aesthetic is stress eating 1/3 of a tub of raspberry sorbet, what's yours? — Moira Wyton (@moirawyton) May 10, 2017

Others, drinks.

If you haven't started a drinking game out of the phrase "to close to call." Then I don't know what to tell you #bcelxn17 — News Friends (@NewsFriendsVan) May 10, 2017

People wanted to know what would happen in a tie.

What happens if #BCElxn17 ends in a tie?



Negotiation and compromise, of course.



GIF unrelated. pic.twitter.com/EMSgZgsnEG — Durham Youth Council (@DurhamYC) May 10, 2017

(Scene: Canada.



Journalists and columnists around the country drink heavily, having no idea how their piece is going to start.) — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) May 10, 2017

While others just wanted to go to bed.

What a crazy election night, 9 votes in Courtenay-Comox the difference between a Minority and Majority government. #recount #bcelxn17 — Mark Henry (@JesusShuttles12) May 10, 2017

Which riding gets to be our Florida recount? *spins wheel* #bcelxn17 — Greg Eh (@gregeh) May 10, 2017

OK. I'm heading to bed. This isn't going to be settled for weeks. #bcelxn17 — Chad Skelton (@chadskelton) May 10, 2017

Even though Twitter was wild, it was likely nothing compared to what party leaders were going through.

@cbcnewsbc Can not imagine the emotions of the party leaders right now....probably something like this. #bcelxn17 #bcvotes pic.twitter.com/16IO2Nxxb0 — Derek DeBolt (@DeBolter) May 10, 2017

