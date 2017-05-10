Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Connor McDavid Photo With Fans Is Adorably Awkward

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

It must be kind of weird to be Connor McDavid.

The 20-year-old is the youngest-ever captain of an NHL team. Outside Edmonton's Rogers Place, people hawk "McJesus" merchandise before games, and he's often swarmed with fans wherever he goes.

McDavid recently snapped two photos with fans that perfectly capture that weirdness.

"That picture was a little bit weird," McDavid told reporters on Wednesday, according to NHL.com.

But, that wasn't the only adorably awkward photo McDavid's taken lately. Enter, Exhibit B, posted by reddit user dingmah:

Connor McDavid in another awkward fan photo from hockey

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
NHL Rinks In Canada
of
  • Rogers Place (Edmonton)

    Opened: Sept. 8, 2016 Ownership: The City of Edmonton Capacity for hockey: 18,641 seats Construction cost: $613.7 million

  • Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary)

    Opened: Oct. 15, 1983 Ownership: The City of Calgary Capacity for hockey: 19,289 Construction cost: $97 million

  • Rogers Arena (Vancouver)

    Opened: Sept. 21, 1995 Ownership: Canucks Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the Vancouver Canucks. Capacity for hockey: 18,910 seats. Construction cost: $160 million

  • Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa)

    Opened: Jan. 15, 1996 Ownership: Capital Sports Properties, which is owned by Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. Capacity for hockey: 19,153 seats Construction cost: $170 million

  • Bell Centre (Montreal)

    Opened: March 16, 1996 Ownership: Molson family ownership group, which also owns the Montreal Canadiens. Capacity for hockey: 21,273 seats Construction cost: $270 million

  • Air Canada Centre (Toronto)

    Opened: Feb. 20, 1999 Ownership: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., which also owns the Toronto Maple Leafs. Capacity for hockey: 18,800 seats Construction cost: $265 million

  • MTS Centre (Winnipeg)

    Opened: Nov. 16, 2004 Ownership: True North Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the Winnipeg Jets. Capacity for hockey: 15,294 seats Construction cost: $133.5 million

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations