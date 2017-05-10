ADVERTISEMENT

It must be kind of weird to be Connor McDavid.

The 20-year-old is the youngest-ever captain of an NHL team. Outside Edmonton's Rogers Place, people hawk "McJesus" merchandise before games, and he's often swarmed with fans wherever he goes.

McDavid recently snapped two photos with fans that perfectly capture that weirdness.

"That picture was a little bit weird," McDavid told reporters on Wednesday, according to NHL.com.

But, that wasn't the only adorably awkward photo McDavid's taken lately. Enter, Exhibit B, posted by reddit user dingmah:

