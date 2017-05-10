Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Watch Ottawa Senators Fans Celebrate In The Most Polite Way Ever

Posted: Updated:
Print

The Ottawa Senators won their series against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, advancing the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2007.

To celebrate, revellers reinforced the "nice Canadians" stereotype with some painfully polite street partying in downtown Ottawa.

The Ottawa Citizen's deputy digital editor Brian Platt posted video of the hilarious party to Twitter.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Also on HuffPost:

Close
NHL Playoff Beards
of
  • 14) The Basic Beard: André Roy

    André Roy's team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, took home the Stanley Cup when Roy sported this well-manicured playoff beard in 2004. Pros: even distribution, nice color, above-average grooming Cons: lack of imagination, and...above-average grooming Final Score: a solid C

  • 13) The #TeamEmo Beard: The Phoenix Coyotes

    The Coyotes' 2012 line-up featured several of the Phoenix Coyotes sporting hip, patchy scruff during their journey to the Stanley Cup championship. Pros: huge props for team effort Cons: notable lack of aggressive, unruly growth Score: C+

  • 12) The Classic Beard: Patrick Maroon

    2014 has seen its share of playoff beards too. This one from the Anaheim Ducks' Forward Patrick Maroon is straightforward, but robust. Pros: the perfect beard for the well-groomed guy Cons: not ambitious enough for a dude with some serious hair-growing potential Score: B-

  • 11) The Redbeard Beard: Raffi Torres

    Raphael "Raffi" Torres, who played for the Vancouver Canucks at the time, grew this ruby masterpiece for the 2011 playoffs against the Boston Bruins. Pros: striking color to scare off predators Cons: missed growth opportunity (i.e., could be longer) Score: B-

  • 10) The Two-Tone Beard: Jake Voráček

    Czech Jake Voráček of the Philadelphia Flyers has this gnarly beard in the works for his team's current run at the championship. Pros: inexplicable blonde-black combo, impressive handlebar mustache situation Cons: sideburns noticeably absent and/or undefined Score: B

  • 9) The Dapper Gentleman's Beard: Chris Higgins

    Chris Higgins grew this impressively full beard during the 2011 playoffs. His Vancouver Canucks made it to the finals that season, but lost to the Boston Bruins four games to three. Pros: the kind of beard that makes one stop and think, "damn, that's a manly beard." Cons: distracting, untrimmed mustache hairs Score: B

  • 8) The Mood-Appropriate Beard: Jordie Benn

    Jordie Benn of the Dallas Stars is also rocking a pretty mean beard for this year's playoffs. Pros: excellent facial expression/facial hair harmony Cons: none really, but we've seen better Score: B

  • 7) The Mid-Length Beard: Ville Leino

    Finnish player Ville Leino grew this beard out for the 2010 playoffs with the Flyers. He currently plays for the Buffalo Sabres. Pros: perfect juxtaposition of untamed length and well-groomed shaping Cons: holding back a bit on the sides Score: B

  • 6) The Orange Extravaganza Beard: Claude Giroux

    This might as well be the same picture as the previous bearded Flyer, but Center Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers grew this fiery gem for the 2010 playoffs. His team advanced to the Finals that season, but were defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks. Pros: coloring pairs perfectly with the Flyers uniform (sorry, Ville) Cons: notable gap between mustache and chin beard Score: B+

  • 5) The Neck Beard: Daniel Winnik

    Daniel Winnik of the Anaheim Ducks is growing out this beard for the current playoffs. Pros: aggressive neck beard, yet still somehow real-life appropriate Cons: perhaps a little too real-life appropriate Score: B+

  • 4) The Super Neck Beard: Radko Gudas

    Here's the beard that Radko Gudas grew for this season's playoffs. His team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, was unfortunately knocked out during the first round by the Montreal Canadiens in late April. Pros: basically sets a new standard for all of mankind's future neck beard attempts Cons: didn't fulfill expectations Score: B+

  • 3) The No-Boundaries Beard: Scott Hartnell

    Continuing the Flyers' domination of the playoff beard lineup, the steely-eyed Scott Hartnell of the Philadelphia Flyers grew this wild beauty for the 2010 playoffs. Pros: thinks outside the box (and face) Cons: too much of a good thing? Score: A

  • 2) The Gap-Happy Beard: Ken Daneyko

    Ken Deneyko, who spent his entire career with the New Jersey Devils, rocks a toothless grin and shaggy beard in this photo after his team won the 2003 Stanley Cup. Pros: epic toothlessness makes this glorious masterpiece even more complete Cons: objectively, very patchy Score: A

  • 1) The Ultimate Playoff Beard: Mike Commodore

    Mike Commodore of the Carolina Hurricanes grew out this beard for his team's successful Stanley Cup journey. The Canes came out on top of the league in 2006. Pros: nails the playoff beard hat trick -- loud color, unruly shape and all-over shag. Plus, the bathrobe brings the Dude aesthetic to life in a truly delightful way. Cons: absolutely none Score: A+

  • Bonus: François Beauchemin's Beard Progression

    Here's a real treat. Check out how Duck player François Beauchemin's beard has come in. It's looking pretty strong!

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations