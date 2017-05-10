ADVERTISEMENT

The Ottawa Senators won their series against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, advancing the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2007.

To celebrate, revellers reinforced the "nice Canadians" stereotype with some painfully polite street partying in downtown Ottawa.

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the sidewalk on green. pic.twitter.com/rXDykia3BN — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) May 10, 2017

The Ottawa Citizen's deputy digital editor Brian Platt posted video of the hilarious party to Twitter.

