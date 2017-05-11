Moody's Downgrades Canada's Big Six Banks Over Consumer Debt Worries

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada's Big Six banks have had their credit rating downgraded by Moody's over concerns rising consumer debt levels are making the banks more vulnerable to a shock.

The banks affected are Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and TD Bank.

"Today's downgrade of the Canadian banks reflects our ongoing concerns that expanding levels of private-sector debt could weaken asset quality in the future," said David Beattie, a senior vice president at Moody's.

"Continued growth in Canadian consumer debt and elevated housing prices leaves consumers, and Canadian banks, more vulnerable to downside risks facing the Canadian economy than in the past."



High-rises in Toronto's financial district. (Photo: Victor Korchenko via Getty Images)

Canada's household debt levels have hit a record high of $1.67 in debt for every dollar in disposable income, as rising house prices force borrowers to take out larger mortgages.

The bank run on subprime lender Home Capital has raised concerns about the quality of lending in Canada, and the country's ability handle its debt burden. Short interest in Canadian financial stocks -- meaning bets against them -- are at an elevated level.

Faced with the possible collapse of Home Capital, Canada's financial system is circling the wagons. CIBC announced Wednesday it is tripling its stake in Home Capital, which saw the vast majority of its high interest savings account holdings withdrawn in recent weeks.

Equitable Bank, which experienced a much smaller run on its deposits, secured a $2-billion lifeline from the major banks last week.