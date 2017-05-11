Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Justin Trudeau Brings 3-Year-Old Hadrien To Work (VIDEO)

Posted: Updated:
Print
 

We imagine this is how the conversation went between the prime minister and the youngest of his three children on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Hadrien, want to come to work with Daddy today?"

Hadrien: "Can I run in the hallway and give a speech to caucus?"

Trudeau: "Bien sur."

Hadrien: "I'm in."

Watch Hadrien do his thing as reporters ask his dad about this week's B.C. election:

 

Trudeau's kids spend time with their father at the office once in a while so Hadrien's visit was just part of that, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Experts say it's beneficial for children to see their parents at work because it shows them in a different role, and teaches kids about different skills and career paths.

Related on HuffPost:

Close
Justin Trudeau's Kids Through The Years
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China on Sept. 1, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine on July 11, 2016.

  • They attended Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016.

  • Trudeau flips a pancake with his daughter Ella-Grace at a Calgary Stampede breakfast on July 15, 2016.

  • Going for a ride at the Calgary Stampede on July 15, 2016.

  • Walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016.

  • Sophie Gregoire Trudeau lifts son Hadrien's head up after he fell asleep while they walked in the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016.

  • Sophie Gregoire Trudeau dances with daughter Ella-Grace during Canada Day celebrations.

  • Ella-Grace Trudeau jokes around while wearing her mother's hat during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2016.

  • The Trudeau family greets the crowds outside Rideau Hall on Nov. 4, 2015 before the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Trudeau waves at the crowd during the Vancouver Pride parade on July 31, 2016, while Hadrien naps in his stroller. Son Xavier, left, and daughter Ella-Grace, right, with mom Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were also there.

  • Justin Trudeau was dressed as Han Solo from "Star Wars," and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was Princess Leia for Halloween 2015 in Ottawa. Son Xavier, 8, was a bird, daughter Ella-Grace, 6, was Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen" and 19-month-old Hadrien was a ninja turtle.

  • Trick or treating in Ottawa.

  • Ella-Grace, 6, was dressed as Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen."

  • The Trudeau family on election day 2015.

  • Helping dad cast his ballot on Oct. 19, 2015.

  • The kids play with lightsabers in a Montreal hotel room as the election results roll in on Oct. 19, 2015.

  • Xavier Trudeau covers his eyes as his parents watch election night results come in.

  • Hadrien in August 2015

  • Now that's a party trick! At the Toronto pride parade, Trudeau lifted his youngest son into the air.

  • Hadrien and Ella-Grace

  • At a campaign stop in Laval, Quebec.

  • On Thanksgiving weekend 2015, Trudeau and his eldest helped prep dinner at a soup kitchen in Ottawa.

  • On Thanksgiving Monday 2015, the whole family went to a pumpkin patch in Gatineau, Quebec.

  • Trudeau plays with his youngest in a Montreal playground at the end of September 2015.

  • On the shores of Frobisher Bay in Iqualuit in October 2015.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations