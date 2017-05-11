ADVERTISEMENT

We're constantly looking for ways to boost our confidence and add a little spark to our day.

And although running in the sunshine or taking a dance class is a great way to help you find that energy, sometimes all you have to do is (simply) breathe.

In the video above, Refinery29 shows us that by balancing our third eye, which is located between the eyebrows, we can stimulate and sharpen our intuition.

All you'll need to do is find a stable position in hero pose and practice Pranayama.

According to Yoga Journal, Pranayama is the practice of controlling the breath, which is the source of our prana, or vital life force. It's all about finding your breath and your confidence.

To see how exactly the pose is done, check out the video above!