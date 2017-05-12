-
Wardrobe and Hijab Stylist: Nailah Lymus
MUA : Lila Green
Model: Hajer Naili (UNDERWRAPS model)
Jewelry: Caribbean Lilac
Hat and hedpiece Designer: Nailah Lymus
Photographer: CaliYork Photography
Wardrobe and Hijab Stylist: Nailah Lymus
Model: Hajer Naili (UNDERWRAPS model)
Photographer: The Studio7 Photography
A Chechen model displays an Islamic dress, a creation of Firdaws (Paradise) fashion house, that was founded and is owned by Chechen First Lady Medni Kadyrova, during a fashion show in Dubai on March 24, 2012. More than 20 Chechen models walked down the cat walk in robes of silk and richly embroidered muslin covering them from head to toe, respecting the Islamic law of veiling that was imposed by Kadyrova's husband. (MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Chechen First Lady Medni Kadyrova (L) who is the founder and owner of Firdaws (Paradise) fashion house, stands in front of Chechen models displaying Islamic dresses, creations of Firdaws, during a fashion show in Dubai on March 24, 2012. More than 20 Chechen models walked down the cat walk in robes of silk and richly embroidered muslin covering them from head to toe, respecting the Islamic law of veiling that was imposed by Kadyrova's husband. (MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
A model displays a creation by Kyrgyz designer Ukey Murataliyva during a Muslim fashion in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, late on Nov. 22, 2012. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
A model displays a creation by Kyrgyz designer Bakyt Beshbayev during a Muslim fashion in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, late on Nov. 22, 2012. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
A model displays a creation by Kyrgyz designer Zhanara Chyngysheva during a Muslim fashion in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, late on Nov. 22, 2012. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
A model displays a creation by Kyrgyz designer Zhanara Chyngysheva during a Muslim fashion in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, late on Nov. 22, 2012. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
Models display creations by Kyrgyz designer Usen Berdibayev during a Muslim fashion in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, late on Nov. 22, 2012. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
In this Thursday, May 30, 2013 photo, a model showcases a creation from Indonesian Muslim fashion line 'Malana Indonesia' during the Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into an Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In this Saturday, May 31, 2013 photo, a model showcases a creation by Indonesian designer Irna Mutiara during the Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into the world's Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In this Thursday, May 30, 2013 photo, models showcase creations by Indonesian designer Poppy Theodorin during Ithe Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into the world's Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In this Thursday, May 30, 2013 photo, a model showcases a creation from the Indonesian Muslim fashion line 'Polite' during the Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into an Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In this Saturday, May 31, 2013 photo, models showcase creations by Indonesian designer Najua Yanti during the Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into the world's Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In this Saturday, May 31, 2013 photo, Muslim women react as a model showcases a creation by Indonesian designer Najua Yanti during the Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is part of the Indonesian government's effort to turn the most populous Muslim country into the world's Islamic fashion capital by 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Models display creations of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Irna Mutiara during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Najua Yanti during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Models display creations of Indonesian designer Hannie Hananto during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A model displays a creation of Indonesian designer Najua Yanti during Indonesia Islamic Fashion Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Indonesian models displays Muslim dress designs during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Monika Jufry with the theme of 'Romantic Chapter' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Najua Yanti with the theme of 'All Over My Georgia...' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Najua Yanti with the theme of 'All Over My Georgia...' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Indonesian models displays Muslim dress designs during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Monika Jufry with the theme of 'Romantic Chapter' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Jenny Tjahyawaty with the theme of 'Poudre de Riz' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Najua Yanti with the theme of 'All Over My Georgia...' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Najua Yanti with the theme of 'All Over My Georgia...' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Irna Mutiara with the theme of 'Ma Belle' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Indonesian model displays a Muslim dress designed by Irna Mutiara with the theme of 'Ma Belle' during the four day Indonesia Islamic fashion fair 2013 in Jakarta on May 31, 2013. The most populous Muslim country designers are increasingly coming up with clothing and jewellery with an Islamic twist, including pieces that rival high-end imported goods from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)