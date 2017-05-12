Edition: ca
Melissa McCarthy 'SNL' Preps Are Well Underway

Judging by the filming that's already underway for this week's "Saturday Night Live," the episode hosted by Sean-Spicer impersonator extraordinaire Melissa McCarthy is going to be beyond epic:

 

Yes, that video above appears to be Spicer/McCarthy rolling down the street on Friday in front of CNN in New York City on a podium.

Earlier this week, "SNL" released a musical number featuring Spicer/McCarthy lip-synching "I Feel Pretty."

 

Oh, it's gonna be a good one on Saturday night.

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

