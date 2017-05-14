ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa McCarthy guest hosting "Saturday Night Live" was everything fans expected it to be.

Alec Baldwin reprised his impersonation of U.S. President Donald Trump, promising a "bonkers" choice to replace ousted FBI director James Comey.

And McCarthy gleefully acted out what are likely Sean Spicer's last days as White House press secretary.

In that skit, Spicer tracks down his boss — while riding a motorized podium through New York City — to find out how secure his job is.

The journey ends with Trump and Spicer sharing a final kiss.

While many fans noticed how blatantly "SNL" was trolling the president, others pointed out one big issue with the kiss.

That wasn't even a joke or punchline, just straight up trolling with the kiss. #SNL — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) May 14, 2017 @dcexaminer SNL is homophobic and think it's funny when two men kiss. In typical liberal fashion, state one thing, but do the exact opposite. — DanBuckto (@danholyo) May 14, 2017

Vox noted that "SNL" has been pushing the envelope and playing up Trump's reported irritations over a woman portraying his spokesman.

"SNL took McCarthy’s gender-bending and raised the president a gay joke," the outlet stated.

Problem is, the gay joke wasn't particularly sharp or sophisticated.

Ugh straight dudes making out is the refuge of the laziest comedy. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) May 14, 2017 So the kiss is the new "drive a car off a cliff" of SNL's "we don't know how to end this sketch"



Ok goodnight — mad(ness) online (@divinemadness) May 14, 2017

This was McCarthy's fifth time as "SNL" guest host, giving her entry to the show's "Five Timer Club." Fellow member and comedian Steve Martin surprised the actress at the end of the episode, and presented her with a smoking jacket with "5" embroidered on it.

With a file from The Associated Press/CP

