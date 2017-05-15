ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one look that says, "It's summer and I am effortlessly beautiful," it's dewy, silky skin.

As far as how the heck to achieve that, you might want to start with a good moisturizer. And if you're a sucker for all things glorious at Sephora (don't worry, you're not alone), it's time to pull out your wallet for the moisturizer everyone is trying to get their hands on because it's just SO. GOOD.

Tatcha's The Water Cream is the number one selling moisturizer at Sephora, and trust us when we say you need it in your life (and on your face).

💧The Water Cream gives you a burst of skin-loving, pore-tightening Japanese Wild Rose. Swipe to see this moisturizer ✨dew✨ its magic. #tatcha A post shared by TATCHA Beauty (@tatcha) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Since launching on April 1, the cream has sold out — twice. Described as a "burst of zen for your skin," the water-based oil-free formula, from the brand that brought us other greats like the camellia cleansing oil and rice enzyme powder, delivers the anti-aging Japanese superfood, Hadasei-3 (think a holy trinity combination of green tea, rice and algea) to your face for a healthy glow.

The cream, which costs $82, also helps clarify and refine the skin with an assist from Japanese Wild Rose, tightening the pores and the skin's texture.

The full scoop on The Water Cream, our newest treasure, is in our Instagram Stories! See what what our friends have to say about our moisturizer for worry-free skin. #tatcha A post shared by TATCHA Beauty (@tatcha) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

On Sephora's website, the cream, which is obviously currently out of stock, has received over 20,000 likes and has a 4.8 rating out of five.

"I love how light the texture in this moisturizer is," one review on sephora.com reads. "It makes my skin soft and glowy. I have dry skin and this keeps it moisturized all day! It's not heavy or sticky, I enjoy that very much. I highly recommend this product, Tatcha is always on top of their skin game. A little pricey, but hey, beauty is worth it."

If you're wondering what the big deal about water creams are to begin with, they hydrate and plump skin without suffocating your pores, which is a win-win for all of us. Yahoo! Beauty notes that these are perfect for transitioning into warmer weather because they lock in moisture.

If you're looking for something a little less pricey than Tatcha's The Water Cream, Yahoo! recommends The Estée Edit

Pink Peony Overnight Water Pack, $58, a water-gel formula that hydrates and brightens your skin while you sleep.

And if you really want an intense water experience that will give your skin a youthful look, PopSugar recommends Sunday Riley's Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

So our recommendation? Next time you see Tatcha's The Water Cream sitting on the shelf at Sephora, grab it, because with a blink of an eye, it'll disappear.