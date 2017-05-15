ADVERTISEMENT

“Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons got married this weekend, and the pictures are too much.

Parsons married his partner of 14 years, graphic designer Todd Spiewak, on Saturday. The actor’s rep confirmed the wedding to PEOPLE.

He shared several photos of the celebration at New York City’s Rainbow Room on Instagram.

Reception, first dance... (have to say thank you to #anniepsaltaris who was supposed to just be a guest but worked really hard to help us get the @tomford tuxes we loved so much AND she tied the bow ties of several guests that night. Annie is a champ and we love her ❤️) A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 15, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Fellow “Big Bang” star Mayim Bialik gushed about the couple and their special day.

“What a wedding,” she wrote on Instagram. “Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully.”

Parsons revealed he was gay in a New York Times profile in 2012, saying he was in a 10-year relationship.

Honourary co-chairs Todd Spiewak (L) and Jim Parsons attend the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Oct. 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He and Spiewak stepped out for the first time on a red carpet together in 2013, when LGBT young advocacy group GLSEN gave them the Inspiration Award.

But Parsons said he didn’t think he and Spiewak were particularly special.

"I've never considered my relationship with Todd to be an act of activism,” he said.

“Rather simply, it's an act of love, coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes, taking the dogs [out]—a regular life, boring love.”

He also said at the time that they had no plans to get married. In an appearance on The View in 2015, he said he had never been that personally interested in the idea of marriage, but might do it for the symbolism.

"So much of my adult life, that wasn't really a possibility," he said.

"If my [getting] married would help the notion in general, even that would be enough to make me want to do it."

But while he may have changed his mind about making it official, the two seemingly haven't wavered in their love for each other.

On their 14th anniversary last year, Parsons shared an adorable throwback photo.

“I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he wrote.