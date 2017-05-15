Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton And Prince William Hosted A Tea Party For Children

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Ain't no party like a royal tea party!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, hosted a tea party for approximately 850 children of servicemen who have died in the Armed Forces. The event took place at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and let's just say a water balloon slingshot was involved.

"Today was organized to celebrate you guys. We're here to remind you that we as a family, and as a nation will never, ever forget the sacrifices that all of you here have made. We wanted to give you an opportunity to know that you are part of, sadly, a very large group of fantastic people," Prince Harry said as he addressed families and children from the likes of Child Bereavement U.K., Scotty's Little Soldiers and Winston's Wish organizations.

duchess of cambridge

The royal gang proved the Palace knows a thing or two about fun, setting up cupcake decorating stations, plate spinning and face-painting for the children.

duchess of cambridge

And if you're thinking, "Hey, Kate's ensemble looks really familiar," it's because it may have been one of your favourite dresses from the Canadian royal tour.

duchess of cambridge

Middleton wore her elegant a $460 See by Chloé cream Pointelle-knit cotton-blend dress, which she paired with an Acne Studios leather belt and Monsoon Fleur wedges. It's the exact same look the Duchess wore to Government House in Victoria, B.C., back in September.

kate middleton royal tour

And to show you that royals (just like us!) have fun too, here's a video of Kate launching a water ballon in the designer dress.


"Most elegant around a water balloon" award goes to Kate Middleton, are we right?

The tea party comes one week ahead of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton's, wedding to hedge fund financier, James Matthews. The royal trio, along with Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are all expected to be in attendance.

And while there likely won't be any catapults around, we're sure that's going to be one fun wedding!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Kate Middleton's 34 Most Stylish Looks
of

  • The Duchess of Cambridge looked a vision in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown at the London premiere of 'Spectre' on October 26, 2015.

  • Kate paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she wore her tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2015.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge wore an all-black ensemble, including an Alexander McQueen coat and Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. hat, to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service in London on November 8, 2015.

  • Kate donned her best smile and a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress in a festive red hue to the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre in London on December 15, 2015.

  • Kate looked casual and cool in a Jonathan Saunders sweater while attending a children's rugby game in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • Kate was a standout in a pleated Emilia Wickstead dress as she arrived in Dunedin, New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown as she arrived at a London charity event on June, 9, 2011.

  • Kate exuded elegance in a body-hugging Jenny Packham dress while attending a state reception in Wellington, New Zealand on April 10, 2014.

  • Kate sported a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress while visiting Sydney, Australia in April 2014.

  • The Duchess wore a chic Zara blazer for a wine tasting event in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • Kate stopped traffic in a lovely floral-print frock by L.K Bennett while arriving at the Royal Australian Airforce Base in Brisbane on April 19, 2014.

  • Kate looked casual, but chic in Hobbs while visiting Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia in April 2014.

  • The Duchess kept things classy with a teal suit by LK Bennett while visiting Leicester on the first date of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in March 2012.

  • Kate attended the UK red carpet premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in a Roland Mouret gown on December 5, 2013.

  • Kate opted for a dramatic Diane von Furstenberg printed frock during a trip to the Blue Mountains in Australia on April 17, 2014.

  • The Duchess sported a tan Malene Birger frock during a welcome ceremony in Yellowknife, Canada on July 5, 2011.

  • Kate dressed down in a ME+EM ensemble to sail with Team New Zealand on April 11, 2014.

  • The Duchess stepped out in an ice blue brocade Alexander McQueen skirt suit for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 14, 2014.

  • The Duchess arrived at UK's Creative Industries reception in July 2012 wearing a classy gray Roksanda Ilincic dress.

  • Kate channeled Princess Diana in a red military-esque Catherine Walker coat while arriving in New Zealand on April 7, 2014.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in an Alice Temperley gown at the UK royal film premiere of "War Horse" in January 2012.

  • Kate turned heads in this Alexander McQueen coat on day four of the Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 10, 2014.

  • The Duchess stunned in a teal Jenny Packham gown while attending the London Olympic gala in May 2012.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Michael Kors coat dress while visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia on April 25, 2014.

  • The Duchess donned a lovely white cocktail dress by American designer Leila Rose at a reception in Canberra, Australia on April 24, 2014.

  • The Duchess looked chic and polished as she arrived in Alberta, Canada in May 2011.

  • Kate appropriately donned a red Catherine Walker ensemble during a departure ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on July 8, 2011.

  • Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on November 13, 2014 wearing an elegant black lace gown by American designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

  • Kate donned an Alexander McQueen coat for the Easter Sunday services at St. Andrews Cathedral in April 2014.

  • Kate wore a long-sleeved nude and lace Alexander McQueen dress for a Buckingham Palace garden party in June 2014.

  • Kate kept things simple in a white Jaeger dress as she attended a breakfast reception in London in October 2014.

  • The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Foundation Gala in September 2013.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in another Jenny Packham dress on October 24, 2013.

  • Kate proudly sported a red and white ensemble during a Canada Day celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2011.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations