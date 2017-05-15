ADVERTISEMENT

Ain't no party like a royal tea party!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, hosted a tea party for approximately 850 children of servicemen who have died in the Armed Forces. The event took place at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and let's just say a water balloon slingshot was involved.

"Today was organized to celebrate you guys. We're here to remind you that we as a family, and as a nation will never, ever forget the sacrifices that all of you here have made. We wanted to give you an opportunity to know that you are part of, sadly, a very large group of fantastic people," Prince Harry said as he addressed families and children from the likes of Child Bereavement U.K., Scotty's Little Soldiers and Winston's Wish organizations.

The royal gang proved the Palace knows a thing or two about fun, setting up cupcake decorating stations, plate spinning and face-painting for the children.

And if you're thinking, "Hey, Kate's ensemble looks really familiar," it's because it may have been one of your favourite dresses from the Canadian royal tour.

Middleton wore her elegant a $460 See by Chloé cream Pointelle-knit cotton-blend dress, which she paired with an Acne Studios leather belt and Monsoon Fleur wedges. It's the exact same look the Duchess wore to Government House in Victoria, B.C., back in September.

And to show you that royals (just like us!) have fun too, here's a video of Kate launching a water ballon in the designer dress.

"Most elegant around a water balloon" award goes to Kate Middleton, are we right?

The tea party comes one week ahead of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton's, wedding to hedge fund financier, James Matthews. The royal trio, along with Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are all expected to be in attendance.

And while there likely won't be any catapults around, we're sure that's going to be one fun wedding!