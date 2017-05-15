Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Albertosaurus lived in the late Cretaceous period, about 76-74 million years ago Did you know? Paleontologist Philip Currie found nine Albertosaurus sarcophagus fossils together. Their name means ""Lizard from Alberta."

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: In the late Cretaceous Period, about 70-65 million years ago. Did you know? Ankylosaurus were a huge animal that had to eat huge amounts of plants to survive. Paleontologists think they probably had a lot of gas, due to their plant-based diet.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: During the late Cretaceous period, roughly 85 million years ago. Did you know? Centrosaurus lived in herds during the late Cretaceous period, roughly 85 million years ago.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Upper Cretaceous Period, about 77.5-74.8 million years ago. Did you know? Corythosaurus had a toothless beak and hundreds of cheek teeth that it used to grind up its food, which mostly consisted of needles and leaves.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 76-72 million years ago Did you know? Daspletosaurus means "frightful lizard." It may have been an ancestor of T. rex.

Regions where they roamed: Alberta, Saskatchewan When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 73 to 65 million years ago Did you know? Edmontosaurus (named after Edmonton, BTW) may have had loose skin around its nose area and may have been able to blow up this skin like a balloon.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 70-65 million years ago. Did you know? Bony plates protected almost every part of Euoplocephalus, including its eyes. Flipping it over and attacking its exposed mid-section was the only way to wound it.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 76 to 68 million years ago Did you know? Gorgosaurus was a Tyrannosaur - it was closely related to T. rex and Albertosaurus.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Ichthyosaurs lived during the Mesozoic Era, the Age of Reptiles. Did you know? Ichthyosaurs were technically not dinosaurs, but reptiles. However, they gave birth to live young, rather than laying eggs as reptiles do.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Lambeosaurus lived during the Cretaceous period, about 83 to 65 million years ago. Did you know? Lambeosaurus had pebbly-textured skin and no natural defenses.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 68-65 million years ago. Did you know? Leptoceratops means "slender horned face"

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Ornithomimus lived in the late Cretaceous period, about 76-65 million years ago. Did you know? Ornithomimus was fast and feathered and could likely reach speeds of up to 70 km/h.

Regions where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Pachycephalosaurus lived during the late Cretaceous period, about 76 to 65 million years ago. Did you know? Their skull bone, which can be up to 10 inches thick, was not rigid and solid, but porous and fragile when put under extreme pressure. This means the Pachycephalosaurus likely did not butt heads with enemies, but rather rammed other animals in their sides.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Late Cretaceous period, about 76-73 million years ago. Did you know? Panoplosaurus means "totally-armored lizard," on account of the of the bony plates over much of its body and short spikes on its shoulders, neck, head, and sides.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Parasaurolophus lived during the late Cretaceous period, about 76-65 million years ago. Did you know? Parasaurolophus had a long, backwards-leaning crest jetting out from the skull that may have been used to produce a low-frequency, foghorn-like sound or enhanced its sense of smell.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Stegoceras lived during the late Cretaceous period, toward the end of the Mesozoic Era, the Age of Reptiles, about 76-65 million years ago. Did you know? Stegoceras may have butted heads with others, using its thick, tough skull.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Cretaceous period, roughly 120-100 million years ago. Did you know? 50-cm-long prints from their huge feet have been found near Grande Cache, Alta.

Regions where they roamed: Alberta, Saskatchewan When they lived: Triceratops lived in the late Cretaceous period, about 72 to 65 million years ago Did you know? Triceratops were often hunted and eaten by T. rex.

Region where they roamed: Alberta When they lived: Troodon lived during the late Cretaceous period, about 76-70 million years ago. Did you know? Troodon, who were about the size of an average human, may have been the smartest dinosaur, having the largest brain in proportion to its body weight.

Regions where they roamed: British Columbia When they lived: Elasmosaurus lived during the late Cretaceous period, and went extinct during the K-T mass extinction (65 million years ago). Did you know? Some have been found with small stones in their stomachs; these may have been used to help grind up their food, or as ballast to help them dive.

Region where they roamed: Nova Scotia When they lived: Plateosaurus lived about 222-219 million years ago, during the late Triassic period. Did you know? Plateosaurus was a sauropodomorpha, whose intelligence (as measured by its relative brain to body weight, or EQ) was the lowest among the dinosaurs.